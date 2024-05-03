Mica Miller suicide: Did Pastor John-Paul Miller wife kill herself?

Mica Miller suicide: Questions surround the sudden death of Pastor John-Paul Miller’s wife as the preacher claims she was struggling with mental health issues with the woman’s death coming just weeks after filing for divorce.

Did a North Carolina’s pastor’s wife commit suicide? Or is her death beyond her husband’s insistence that it was ‘self induced.’

Disconcert has come to the fore following a North Carolina priest, Pastor John-Paul Miller telling his congregation that his wife had committed suicide last week and that they must not talk about it in church.

Mica Acacia Miller, 30, was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound on April 27 in Lumber River State Park, North Carolina.

No contact order and divorce filing weeks before

Her pastor husband announced her death at their nearby church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the day after she was found.

The ‘shock announcement’ comes just weeks after the 30 year old woman filing for divorce from her preacher husband.

‘A no contact order and a divorce was filed just days before this tragedy,’ the mother of the family stated. ‘We are devastated. Prayers appreciated.’

Of note, a cause of death has not been confirmed yet by officials. Police in Robeson County continue to investigate, WPDE reported.

A lack of information about Miller’s passing has seen friends and family question what exactly went wrong.

Miller told his congregation at the Solid Rock at Market Common church that his wife’s death was ‘self-induced.’

‘You all know she wasn’t well mentally and that she needed her medicine and it was hard to get to her,’ he said according to WPDE

Unanswered questions

‘She had struggled with suicide before. Each time we would help her through it and take her to the doctor, and we got through it and everything was fine. She even gave a few testimonies here at church that we have on video. She battled suicide but God took care of her and got her through it,’ said Miller.

Following his announcement, the preacher announced, ‘I’m taking a little bit of a break, it might be a few days or weeks. I got a call last night, my wife has passed away, yeah it was self-induced […] I’m just kind of going on adrenaline.’

An obituary penned by him also described his wife as ‘a great stepmother, and an amazing wife and helpmate’ and portrayed her as his biggest cheerleader.

Kenn Young, Mica’s friend, is among those questioning the priest’s claims as he seeks to understand how Mica necessarily came to die.

‘This has to be at least looked into deeply. There’s got to be some accountability here,’ he told WPDE. ‘Because yeah, a tragic life was lost, and it’s not just as simple as mental health issues.’

Miller’s sisters have also alluded to questions around her death, making posts with the caption ‘#JusticeforMica.’

‘There is a lot of talk already going on so I want to set the record straight. Our sister Mica Miller passed away yesterday,’ Miller’s sister Sierra Francis posted on Facebook.

‘Please do not listen to false stories being shared about her. Mica was a God-fearing, joyful, loving woman.

‘We know that so many of you feel this gut-wrenching loss with us. The fight is not over.’

Miller originally hails from Wichita, Kansas, as one of five children, according to her obituary.

Court filings indicate she had served her husband with divorce papers just weeks before her death.

The pastor’s obituary describes her as, ‘energetic, affirming, adventurous, faithful, loving, giving, forgiving, talented, joyous, creative, assertive, bold, determined, authoritative, passionate, hardworking, a risk taker, and so much more.’

In an interview with ABC15, Miller’s husband reiterated that his wife had taken her own life.

Mental health issues

‘She had struggled with suicide before,’ he said. ‘Each time we would help her through it and take her to the doctor, and we got through it and everything was fine.

‘She even gave a few testimonies here at church that we have on video. She battled suicide but God took care of her and got her through it.’

He added she was ‘probably the greatest wife anyone could ask for’ and described nights spent talking to each other for hours.

A celebration of Miller’s life is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said his team is still working on the case. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest a threat to the wider community, he said.

McLean added his office plans to release more information in the next few days.