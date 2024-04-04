Texas woman at 6’10 w/ longest legs in the world explains how...

Maci Currin, Texas woman at 6’10 with the longest legs in the world explains how she shops for clothes and how she dates along with dealing with trolls!

A Texas woman who stands at 6ft’ 10 inches has rebuffed detractors about her height and the fact that she has the longest legs in the world. That nevertheless hasn’t stopped intrigue in how the 21 year old shops for clothes and dates…

Maci Currin, of Austin, at 6 feet,10 inches, according to the Guinness Book of Records has the longest legs in the world, measuring more than 52 inches in length.

But while the 21 year old may be a world record holder, she says she’s subjected to cruel comments from strangers, while also struggling with dating along with finding fitted pants to wear.

‘If someone is going to hate, they hate because they don’t understand,’ Currin claimed in an interview with Jam Press. ‘[I’m] called horror movie characters, like Slenderman.’

The super-tall Texan shares videos on TikTok, where she is bombarded by trolls seeking to diminish her.

‘That would be scary to see in a dark hallway,’ one hater commented below a recent video upload.

Other haters have compare her to Slendermen – the horror movie character depicted as a thin, unnaturally tall humanoid.

However, it’s not just strangers that treat Currin cruelly.

She told Jam Press that she always towers over her dates, leaving some potential love interests feeling inadequate and ’embarrassed.’

‘All the times I’ve dated, especially with men that are shorter than me by a significant amount, has just felt off,’ she stated. ‘Like they were almost embarrassed of me.’

Nevermind the primordial urge of most women to seek out taller men to date.

In one TikTok clip, Currin claimed that men are reluctant to kiss her in public because of the height difference.

Finding clothes that fit is also a tall order (no pun intended).

‘I shop at American Tall mostly, although they don’t have any long pants that fit me,’ Currin explained.

‘I have to get them custom-made, which costs around $250 for one pair of jeans. I’m not made of money [so] I only have two pairs of jeans that fit me right.’

Despite the challenges of shopping for clothes and finding a boyfriend, Currin insists she has since come to terms with her height.

‘I hated my height [as a child] because it was the one thing kids could target me for,’ she stated. ‘But the best perk would have to be that no one is like me. I am unique.’

Currin is now on a mission to encourage other similarly tall women to stand tall — literally and metaphorically.

‘As a 6 foot, 10inch female, my job is to empower other tall women,’ she declared.