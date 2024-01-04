Jourdan Skirha, Scottsdale, Arizona social media infuencer with three jobs earning six figures complains struggling to make ends meet despite TikTok user making six figures plus.

A 29 year old Scottsdale, Arizona woman has taken to social media to reveal she’s drowning in debt and unable to make it despite working three jobs and making over a $100,000 a year.

Explained Jourdan Skirha, 29 during a recent TikTok video: ‘I have three jobs. And I’m still f***ing struggling.’

‘I’m just getting myself farther and farther into credit card debt, because I don’t have enough after the first of the month to avoid using it. It just isn’t working,’ the social media influencer who boasts 39.2K followers followers on TikTok added.

‘I feel like I’m drowning and I don’t know what to do.’

Jourdan, who said she has worked since the age of 15, didn’t disclose what exactly she does for work, but said she makes ‘six figures.’

‘I have seriously considered quitting my full-time good job to go back to serving, because at least I can… use my personality and try to get more money than minimum wage or what an “entry-level” job pays people nowadays,’ she admitted, but added she didn’t know if hospitality workers were earning enough money either.

‘It’s f***ing sick,’ a frustrated Jourdain laments.

Jourdan continued saying her credit rating had taken a dive as well, due to having to use it so much.

‘My credit used to be f***ing phenomenal,’ she reflected. ‘Is there anyone else? Or am I just dumb with money?’

‘Credit card bill? Paid it all off, every single time. It’s not like that. It can’t be like that anymore.

‘Full time job, not doing it. Got a second job, it’s barely doing it. The third job? Hit or miss if I even get paid on time. I feel like I’m drowning and I don’t know what to do.’

A victim of spending habits or victim of a run-away society?

Commentators went on to accuse Jourdan her of living beyond her means – claims the TikTok influencer defended and said she was unwilling to forego.

‘The one thing I’ll never give up personally is getting my nails done, because I have been doing that my entire life,’ she shared, adding she also gets Botox and filler.

‘It doesn’t really matter cause it makes me happy,’ she told viewers, adding she only gets lip filler ‘once a year’ and Botox maybe ‘maybe three times a year.’

Jourdan also acknowledged that she did go on a few trips this year, and had more planned (don’t we all kids…?) – but didn’t want to say no to everything.

‘Just wanna know if anyone else is like me right now,’ she concluded the video, which has been viewed more than 2.9 million times.

More than 20,000 people commented on the video, with many saying they can relate to Jourdan.

‘Who else has been personally victimized by 2023?’ one TikTok user wrote.

‘I feel you,’ another agreed. ‘I’m 32, work in finance making decent money. No kids. No luxury apartment and I live paycheck to paycheck. You’re not alone. Stay strong.’

‘I definitely feel this too girl!’ someone else chimed in. ‘I am 32 year old single woman and am struggling. Idk how people with kids do it right now.’

‘This is the most money I’ve ever made in my adult life, and the brokest I’ve ever been. You’re not alone,’ assured another user.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the average household income for a single person in Scottsdale, Arizona where Jourdan lives is $49,200 a year.

The average rent in Scotsdale is $2,000 a month- with Jourdan telling viewers that moving in with her parents ‘isn’t an option,’ although she didn’t disclose how much she pays in rent.

According to a November jobs report released by the Department of Labor, close to 8.4 million Americans held multiple jobs in October.

They represent 5.2 per cent of the workforce, with roughly five million Americans holding one full-time and one part-time job.

Notes Bored Panda: There currently are 117.6 million American adults who are unmarried, divorced, or widowed, and they account for 46% of the population, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

That number has been growing slowly but steadily since the 1960s. But as more adults are finding themselves single for longer, many, just like Jourdan, are getting crushed by the total weight of living expenses, which have also continued to grow in recent years.