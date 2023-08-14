Tiffany Gomas rebrands with coordinated social media blast after apology video as the Dallas marketing executive seeks to re-shape narrative and public image.

‘It was my worst moment over.’ Using her marketing prowess that has helped her steer some of corporate America brands to success, Tiffany Gomas, has taken a page out of her professional play-book and sought to ‘re-brand’ herself in the wake of the controversy surrounding an epic meltdown the Dallas marketing executive had on board an American Airlines plane last month.

In an apparent bid to steer the narrative after her infamous ‘that motherfu**er is not real’ rant – the Dallas native, 38, has gone live on her social media accounts after initially deleting her YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts, in the aftermath of her July 2nd debacle.

The move comes just hours after the marketing executive releasing a video in which Gomas publicly apologised for her over the top meltdown.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Tiffany Gomas ‘TMINR Plane Lady’ has finally issued a public statement. pic.twitter.com/d5v3VJuns1 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 13, 2023

‘Hi everyone, it’s me – that freak on tabloid cover sheets’

‘I apologize and take accountability for my actions, they were uncalled for,’ the seemingly savvy marketing executive posted over the weekend on Twitter. (time will tell if she will be re-ingratiated by the public and one wonders her clientele). ‘My very worst moment was captured on video.’

Announced Gomas in video which she released on Sunday on Twitter: ‘Although the memes have been amusing, the flip-side has been cruel. I’m thankful for my friends and family for supporting me through this.

‘This experience has been life-altering and I hope to do good from it and promote positive mental health. Stay tuned!’

Gomas coordinated her post on Twitter with the relaunch of her Instagram page and YouTube channel. She also launched her webpage that tells people ‘coming soon.’

All posts except one on her Instagram page were posted inside of the last month, or edited inside of the last week. She has also chosen to follow just 16 specific accounts so far on her Twitter profile, podcasters Joe Rogan, Jordan Peterson and Lex Fridman, as well as TMZ and Barstool Sports (and who ???).

In the video she posted online (see directly above), first published by TMZ, she said: ‘Hi everyone, it’s me – Tiffany Gomas, better known as the crazy plane lady. Which is completely warranted.’

Never seen footage of the Plane Lady “Tiffany Gomas” after she was taken away from the flight due to the whole incident “Do not let that flight leave” – Her reaction and concerns seems to be real#TMFINR #Conspiracy #Aliens #UAP #UFOHearing #Plane #Planelady #Reptilian #UFO pic.twitter.com/5IyvTeX6gj — T R U T H P O L E (@Truthpole) August 12, 2023

‘Attempting the impossible – let me show you how!’

She continued: ‘As you know, I have been unwilling to speak on the viral video, but I do finally feel that it’s time.’

The marketing push comes just days after Gomas telling the dailymail from her $1.6 million dollar home that her ‘life had blown up,’ and that no one had the right to judge her. Comments that only served to further paint the outspoken executive in an even further banal light.

The comments paralleled the release of even more incriminating video over the weekend in the immediate minutes after being thrown off American Airlines showing Gomas in an even more crazed state of mind.

‘I don’t care if I ever fly with y’all ever again, I want to know about this flight right here. Do not let that plane leave, I’m being dead serious. Do not let that plane leave,’ Gomas is seen telling shell shocked officers.

The incident led to passengers on Flight 1009 from Dallas Fort Worth to Orlando on July 2 to their chagrin being forced to deplane and re-screen.

Despite the apparent hysteria, Gomas had made repeated attempts to come back through TSA and into the boarding area.

Gomas was eventually escorted back to the non-secure side of the airport where she continued to refuse to leave the vicinity.

Ranted the marketing executive in a second clip: ‘My dad’s a cop, f**k you, dude. F**k you’ she say before requesting the police officer, who is remaining calm, to ‘get the f**k out of my face.’

The policeman in that clip simply tells her to ‘have a nice day’ which Gomas repeats back at him as the video ends.

Police later found Gomas sitting on the curb outside the airport waiting for an Uber.

Rebranding herself to even greater heights – but will it work?

They issued her with a warning for Criminal Trespass, but she was neither charged nor taken into custody.

Yes kids, Tiffany Gomas was made for public relations and her own special brand of marketing blitz.

The marketing executive, who was seen clutching a $1,900 Goyard tote bag in the clip, was deemed a ‘rising star’ in 2017 in a trade publication, when she served as Vice President of Client Services at Elevate Brand Marketing.

She now heads up her own marketing firm, UpperCut Marketing, which boasts big name clients such as Xbox, Microsoft and others, but has since locked down its public profiles.

Gomas resides in a $1.6million luxury four-bedroom property complete with a swimming pool.

She bought the home in the affluent neighborhood in January 2022 for $572,530, before renovating the entire space.

Last month’s incident sparked massive interest online as social media wondered what Gomas was referring to during her meltdown.

To date it remained unclear if the executive had sought out help in addressing her mental well being.

Shouldn’t you be hiring out Tiffany Gomas to run your next marketing rebranding blitz?