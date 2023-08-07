Tiffany Gomas Dallas marketing exec id as AA crazed passenger.

Tiffany Gomas Dallas marketing exec id as American Airlines crazed passenger seen on video having a meltdown, and saying, ‘that motherf***er back there is not real’. Outburst was prompted over fight over airpods.

A Dallas marketing executive has been identified as the crazed female passenger behind the epic ‘that motherf***er back there is not real’ airplane meltdown during a recent American Airlines flight.

Tiffany Gomas, 38, became erratic over an argument with relatives she was traveling with, she reportedly told police.

The Dallas resident had accused her relatives of stealing her Airpods, according to a police report.

Crazed passenger was never formally arrested

The July 2 viral incident happened on AA Flight 1009 from Fort Worth to Orlando, Florida.

After she claimed her relatives had stolen her AirPods, Gomes began to say the airplane was not safe and would not make it to its destination.

Official documents say she was not willing to leave the plane and had to be removed by American Airlines staff following the outburst, according to The New York Post.

The police document states: ‘The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination.

‘Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. [The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side.’

Passengers on the plane were forced to deplane and be screened through security again as a precaution.

‘TSA personnel arrived at the scene to conduct a full rescreening of the aircraft,’ the police report states.

Gomas was eventually escorted to the non-secure area of the airport – only to surreptitiously attempt to get back on the flight during TSA screening.

When officers with the Dallas-Fort Worth Department of Public Safety arrived, a ‘distraught’ Gomas refused to speak to them.

Police then tracked her to a terminal curb where she was waiting for an Uber.

Gomas was issued a ticket for criminal trespass notice but refused to sign it. Gomas did not show police her ID, the complaint states. She was never formally arrested or taken into custody.

Rising star ( & then some!)

The marketing executive was deemed a ‘rising star’ in 2017 during her role as Vice President of Client Services at Elevate Brand Marketing.

She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and lives in a $2 million home in Lakewood neighborhood, according to public records.

‘Tiffany has built a sales portfolio and track record that rivals account managers with decades in the business,’ co-worker Dave Sedlin told a trade publication in 2017 profile on Gomas.

The Oklahoma State University graduate advised young people starting in her industry to ‘roll with the punches’ and ‘work hard and play hard,’ in the accompanying profile.

A LinkedIn page in the name Tiffany Gomas says that she now runs her own marketing company called Uppercut Marketing. The page reads, “Top-Performing Sales Leader, Fortune 50 Account Manager & Project Management Executive with fifteen years of professional experience.

Last month’s incident sparked massive interest online as social media wondered what Gomas was referring to during her meltdown.

To date it remained unclear if the executive had sought out help in addressing her mental well being.