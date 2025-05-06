Man gets life for killing mom of 4 Uber driver who begged...

Calvin Crew Pennsylvania man sentenced to life in shooting death of Christina Spicuzza Uber mom of 4 who begged for her life before Pittsburgh man shot her dead.

A man whose defense lawyer claimed his client lived a childhood surrounded by ‘violence and neglect’ was on Monday sentenced to life behind bars without the opportunity for parole in the slaying of a mother of four Uber driver who had pleaded for her life moments before being shot dead.

Calvin Crew, 26, was charged with homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence days after Christina Spicuzza was killed on February 10, 2022. Dashcam footage released following the incident showed the mother-of-four, 38, had begged for her life.

‘You’ve got to be joking,’ Spicuzza told Crew upon realizing she had a gun pointed at the temple of her head according dashcam footage released by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Uber mom driver of 4 pleaded for her life moments before being shot dead

‘Come on, I have a family,’ Spicuzza pleaded, ‘I’m begging you, I have four kids.’

‘I got a family too,’ Crew retorted. ‘Now drive.’

Moments later Crew would shoot the mother of four Uber driver dead.

Crew’s sentencing follows the then 25 year old being convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping to facilitate a felony, evidence tampering and firearm charges in February 2025, according to WTAE.

Crew allegedly used his girlfriend’s phone to order an Uber and then, once inside, pulled a gun on Spicuzza, shooting the mom of four dead as he demanded she drive.

On Feb. 12, 2022, Spicuzza was found dead in a wooded area in Monroeville with a gunshot wound to the head. The dashcam footage inside her abandoned vehicle was found days later near where Crew had allegedly asked to be dropped off.

Crew refused to attend his sentencing at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh on Monday, May 5, leaving his defense attorney to speak on his behalf.

Calvin Crew sentenced victim impact statements

Prior to the judge handing down Crew’s sentencing, defense attorney Adam Reynolds said that Crew ‘lived a childhood surrounded by violence and neglect’ along with being ‘intellectually and socially challenged,’ according to CBS Pittsburgh.

He said Crew’s childhood was fraught with trauma both at home and at school, and he was eventually diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

While he originally faced the death penalty for the execution-style shooting of Spicuzza, her family instead asked prosecutors to seek life in prison instead, citing the mom-of-four’s ‘religious beliefs,’ according to CBS News.

Crew’s sentence includes another 13 to 26 years in prison for robbery and kidnapping according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

Giving a victim impact statements ahead of sentencing was Spicuzza’s mother Cindy Spicuzza, who addressed Crew in his absence, ‘You should have the death penalty, but we showed mercy.’

‘You have a life to live,’ she said. ‘Christi does not.’

Christina’s life partner Brandon Marto referred to Crew as ‘a coward who couldn’t be here today to face this.’

Adding, ‘Christy was everything for my family. I was lost, out of control. She saw something in me.

‘She would want me to tell Calvin Crew he would be saved if he accepted Jesus Christ as his savior. I want to tell him to rot and burn.’

The victim’s sister, Chantelle Spicuzza also addressed the court, ‘We didn’t lose my sister. You took her from us.’

Crew has continued to maintain his innocence and now plans to appeal his sentence, WPXI reported.