Te’Lea Jefferson, Tallahassee, Florida woman sentenced to life in prison in the beating murder of her girlfriend’s 3 year old son with a tire iron. Child and sibling brother had both previously been abused.

A Tallahassee, Florida woman accused of hitting and killing a toddler multiple times with a tire iron in 2020 was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, according to the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Te’Lea Jefferson’s sentencing comes after the 28 year old was arrested in October 2020 and indicted on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse with a deadly weapon in connection to the 3-year-old’s death, the state attorney’s office’s press release wrote.

A month after the young boy’s death, prosecutors sought the death penalty against Jefferson after she was accused of killing the young child, going by the name of Miguel, while he was in her care as his mother worked.

Te’Lea Jefferson admits 3 year old was dead before taking boy to hospital

Her punishment was reduced to life behind bars following a plea agreement consented to by the child’s parents, according to prosecutors the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The day the incident unfolded, Jefferson took the child to the emergency room with cuts to his forehead and face. Court records indicated the caretaker who lived with the victim, his 6 year old brother and the children’s mother, initially telling authorities the young boy had fallen from the sink and hit his head on the toilet.

However, Jefferson later relented, admitting to having beaten the 3-year-old with a tire iron ‘three or four times’ due to him not listening to her directions, according to the state attorney’s office.

Investigators also found that Jefferson delayed taking the child to a hospital up to three hours. When the child finally arrived at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, he was declared dead.

Noted arrest transcripts at the time, ‘She would admit that (he) was likely deceased prior to transporting him to TMH ….’

History of child abuse at Tallahassee home

Cops also noted Miguel had injuries throughout his body in various stages of healing.

‘When asked, Jefferson confirmed the use of physical punishment during prior incidents. She would indicate (the boy) was stubborn.’

Authorities determined that Miguel and his sibling were subjected to prior abuse. Not immediately clear is to what degree the two boys mother was also complicit in the child abuse the brothers suffered.

The Department of Children and Families took custody of the sibling according to lawandcrime.

It was previously revealed, Jefferson being romantically involved with the child’s mother before their relationship ending. It remained unclear the ongoing dynamic between the two women and whether the boy was attacked as a consequence of the potential friction within their relationship.