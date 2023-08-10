Tiffany Gomas Dallas marketing executive id as American Airlines passenger seen on video having a meltdown, and saying, ‘that motherf***er back there is not real’ opens up about crazed episode, saying that the media has not told the whole back story while declining to offer what the back story is.

‘Don’t judge me!’ Marketing executive Tiffany Gomas speaking about her suddenly being thrust in the public limelight following a crazed outburst on an American Airlines flight last month has conceded her life has ‘blown up,’

The Dallas marketing executive who piqued media curiosity following her infamous flying onboard antics which saw her accusing a ‘motherf***er’ at the back of the plane not being real’ going viral, has revealed ‘her life forever changing.’

Told Gomas, 38, via the dailymail: ‘My life has been blown up. It’s frightening. Things go viral and everything changes.’

The July 2 incident sparked safety concerns when Gomas, her Goyard bag under her arm, barged to the front of the plane and told fellow passengers she was disembarking because the aircraft wasn’t safe.

The video showed the visibly shaken marketing executive telling passengers: ‘I’m getting the f*** off and there’s a reason…. I’m telling you right now that motherf***er back there is not real and you can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to.’

Relented Gomas in the aftermath of last month’s giddy episode: ‘No one knows anyone else’s story, and no one should judge. No one knows what it’s like.’

Dressed in a fitted white tank and black leggings, her long hair slicked back in a bun, the 38-year-old owner of Uppercut Marketing which promises its clients, ‘We make you look really really good,’ stood at the door of her $1.6million property and said she was consulting a lawyer.

Told Gomas via the dailymail: ‘They’re staking out my house. They’re staking out my neighbors. They’re going through my mail.’

Adding: ‘So much of what’s out there is inaccurate’.

Asked for specifics Gomas declines to comment further.

The July 2 outburst led to passengers on Flight 1009 from Dallas Fort Worth to Orlando being forced to deplane after a ‘distraught’ Gomas suggested the plane was not safe, forcing staff to rescreen the aircraft.

Gomas’s meltdown was apparently sparked by an argument with a relative with whom she was traveling and whom she accused of stealing her airpods.

‘The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination,’ a subsequent police report stated.

‘Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. [The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side.’

The episode saw Gomas marching off the plane but by the time TSA officers arrived to escort her back the public side of the airport, Gomas had already attempted numerous attempts to get back on the plane. Do you suppose?

Police later found Gomas sitting on the curb outside the airport waiting for an Uber.

Dallas Fort Worth Department of Safety police officers tried to speak with a ‘distraught’ Gomas but she refused to cooperate.

They issued her with a warning for Criminal Trespass, but she was neither charged nor taken into custody.

The marketing executive, who was seen clutching a $1,900 Goyard tote bag in the clip, was deemed in a trade publication a ‘rising star’ in 2017, when she served as Vice President of Client Services at Elevate Brand Marketing.

Gomas heads up her own marketing firm, UpperCut Marketing, which boasts big name clients such as Xbox, Microsoft and others, but has since locked down its public profiles.

Gomas resides in a $1.6million luxury four-bedroom property complete with a swimming pool.

She bought the home in the affluent neighborhood in January 2022 for $572,530, before renovating the entire space.

Last month’s incident sparked massive interest online as social media wondered what Gomas was referring to during her meltdown.

To date it remained unclear if the executive had sought out help in addressing her mental well being.