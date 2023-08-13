Tiffany Gomas bodycam video at Dallas Fort Worth airport shows American Airlines passenger having new meltdowns as intrigue in marketing executive continues.

When it rains, it pours. Newly-released body camera footage shows marketing executive Tiffany Gomas having another meltdown after being kicked off an American Airlines flight last month- including one instance of her warning to not let the AA flight to take off along with warning that her father is a cop.

The July 2 incident sparked safety concerns when 38 year-old Gomas, with luxury handbag under her arm, stormed to the front of the plane and told fellow passengers she was disembarking because the aircraft wasn’t safe.

And now the new clip from a Fort Worth police officer’s bodycam shows officers confronting Gomas, moments after the woman having been kicked off the American Airlines flight at the Dallas Fort Worth airport, only for the marketing exec to lash into a new maniacal tirade NewsNation reported.

‘My dad’s a cop, f**k you, dude. F**k you’

‘I don’t care if I ever fly with y’all ever again, I want to know about this flight right here. Do not let that plane leave, I’m being dead serious. Do not let that plane leave,’ Gomas is seen telling shell shocked officers.

Local authorities then find Gomas outside the airport but as she refused to leave the vicinity in a second clip.

‘My dad’s a cop, f**k you, dude. F**k you’ she say before requesting the police officer, who is remaining calm, to ‘get the f**k out of my face.’

It remained unclear whether Gomas was telling the truth about her father working in law enforcement.

The policeman in that clip simply tells her to ‘have a nice day’ which Gomas repeats back at him as the video ends.

The additional crazed meltdowns come days after Gomas telling the DailyMail.com on Thursday that her life has been ‘blown up,’ since her extraordinary rant last month landed her off an American Airlines flight and a national tabloid eye-sore.

‘My life has blown up’

Speaking from her home $1.6 million Dallas home, a recalcitrant Gomas previously told the dailymail: ‘My life has blown up! No one knows anyone else’s story, and no one should judge. No one knows what it’s like.’

Adding, ‘They’re staking out my house. They’re staking out my neighbors. They’re going through my mail,’

‘So much of what’s out there is inaccurate,’ she added but when asked for specifics she declined to comment further.’

Passengers on Flight 1009 from Dallas Fort Worth to Orlando on July 2 to their chagrin were forced to deplane after a ‘distraught’ Gomas reiterated that the plane was not safe, forcing staff to re-screen the aircraft.

It was later revealed Gomas apparent meltdown was sparked by an argument with a relative with whom she was traveling and whom she accused of stealing her airpods.

‘The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination,’ a previous police report stated.

‘Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. [The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side.’

At the time, Gomas marched off the plane but by the time TSA officers arrived to escort her back the public side of the airport as the visibly upset woman repeatedly tried to get back on the flight.

Never seen footage of the Plane Lady “Tiffany Gomas” after she was taken away from the flight due to the whole incident “Do not let that flight leave” – Her reaction and concerns seems to be real#TMFINR #Conspiracy #Aliens #UAP #UFOHearing #Plane #Planelady #Reptilian #UFO pic.twitter.com/5IyvTeX6gj — T R U T H P O L E (@Truthpole) August 12, 2023

Uber successful but ever unhinged…

Passengers on the plane were eventually forced to deplane and be screened through security again as a precaution.

Dallas Fort Worth Department of Safety police officers tried to speak with a ‘distraught’ Gomas but she refused to cooperate.

She was eventually escorted back to the non-secure side of the airport but, despite her earlier hysteria, made repeated attempts to come back through TSA screening and into the boarding area.

Police later found Gomas sitting on the curb outside the airport waiting for an Uber.

They issued her with a warning for Criminal Trespass, but neither charged her nor took the seemingly unstable woman into custody.

The marketing executive, who was seen clutching a $1,900 Goyard tote bag in the clip, was deemed a ‘rising star’ in 2017 in a trade publication, when she served as Vice President of Client Services at Elevate Brand Marketing.

She now heads up her own marketing firm, UpperCut Marketing, which boasts big name clients such as Xbox, Microsoft and others, but has since locked down its public profiles.

Gomas resides in a $1.6million luxury four-bedroom property complete with a swimming pool.

She bought the home in the affluent neighborhood in January 2022 for $572,530, before renovating the entire space.

Last month’s incident sparked massive interest online as social media wondered what Gomas was referring to during her meltdown.

To date it remained unclear if the executive had sought out help in addressing her mental well being.