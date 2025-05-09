Man kills ex girlfriend after refusing to drop domestic violence charges against...

Damen Carrillo, San Antonio, Texas man arrested in shooting murder of ex girlfriend, Ghabriella Barrera, who he killed after woman refused to drop domestic violence charges along with remove video of him threatening her with a gun on Facebook.

A San Antonio, Texas man accused of shooting and killing his former girlfriend after the woman refused to drop domestic violence charges against him was on Monday arrested.

Ghabriella Barrera, 24, was shot and killed as she drove south down General Hudnell Drive at Kirk Place on February 15. She was found in her crashed vehicle with gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Damen Carrillo, 26, the victim’s former boyfriend was charged with her murder following his arrest on On Monday, KSAT reported.

Damen Carrillo, San Antonio man makes good on his promise to kill ex girlfriend

According to the arrest affidavit, family members of the victim told investigators that Carrillo threatened to kill her the night before the shooting if she didn’t drop family violence charges she filed against him.

Records show Carrillo had previously been arrested in November 2024 for assaulting Barrera. Upon his release, one of the conditions of his bond included having no contact with her.

Investigators were reportedly provided text messages from Carrillo sent to Barrera the night before her murder. He also would contact several of the victim’s family members after the murder according to KENS5.

Carrillo is alleged to have messaged Barrera several times via Facebook Messenger the day before her murder, demanding she take down a video she posted to her page showing him threatening her with a handgun.

One of the messages from Carrillo is recorded to have read: ‘You work today right? If the video don’t come down I’m pulling up.’

Ghabriella Barrera ex boyfriend tied to her shooting murder

Investigators state that several of the victim’s coworkers reported seeing a black truck suspiciously parked near the employee parking lot on the day of the murder.

Surveillance video revealed a black Ford F150 parked near the victim’s workplace that later followed her at an accelerated speed as she left work.

Records state that a truck matching the description of the vehicle seen on surveillance was captured through a License Plate Reader system and registered to a family member of Carrillo at his home address.

The truck was later found in Poteet and seized under a search warrant. 9mm shell casings were also collected from inside the truck that matched those found at the scene of the shooting, according to the arrest warrant.

The arrest documents also state that phone records revealed Carrillo was at the approximate location and around the time of the shooting.

Carrillo was arrested and charged with murder and remains in custody at the Bexar County jail. His bond is set at $300,000.