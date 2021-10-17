Brian Laundrie dad rips down protest sign from front yard as pressure on Chris Laundrie North Point, Florida man continues to mount as to possible involvement in missing son’s disappearance- wanted as person of interest in Gabby Petito death.

Discontent has come to the fore after a photo showing Brian Laundrie’s father forcibly removing a sign protesters left on his lawn next to a large photo of slain Long Island native Gabby Petito going viral this weekend.

Chris Laundrie was seen emerging from his North Point, Florida home only to then rip down a yellow sign reading ‘What if this happened to Cassie?,’ a reference to the 62 year old man’s daughter and Brian’s sister.

The episode comes off the heels increasingly combative innuendo between the public — who increasingly believe that Brian Laundrie’s parents facilitated him escaping and that of Chris and Roberta Laundrie who seemingly continue to ‘play dumb’ and insist that they had no idea that their son had no role in Gabby’s downfall and Brian Laundrie’s eventual escape after being eyed as a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito.

Adding to the fissure is Chris and Roberta daughter, Cassie Laundrie openly admitting in a recent interview that she is no longer sure if her parents are involved in the disappearance of Brian, 23, who has now been on the run for more than a month.

‘I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess,’ she said on ‘Good Morning America’ last week.

Combative relationship with the public

Chris said he would leave his North Port house and join the manhunt for his son 10 days earlier, although it’s unclear what his contribution to the search has been.

The dad declined to answer questions from a reporter Wednesday as he mowed the lawn around a makeshift memorial set up for the 22-year-old, who once lived with the family in the one-story, three-bedroom home.

Chris and Roberta have largely been holed up in the home, which has had a constant barrage of protesters and reporters since Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11.

Brian vanished shortly after Petito was reported missing, two weeks after he returned to Florida alone in his girlfriend’s van following an aborted cross-country road trip.

Petito’s body was found in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. She had been strangled to death, the medical examiner determined this week.

Brian Laundrie hasn’t been accused of being involved in Petito’s death, but remains the sole person of interest and faces an arrest warrant for debit card fraud. The search for the missing man continues to intensify as an intrigued public look on with bated breath…