Brian Laundrie bedroom: Images from a 2018 realty listing reveal disconcerting items that offer a clue as to the missing man’s whereabouts and what may have befallen Gabby Petito.

Images taking inside the bedroom of Brian Laundrie derived from a prior real estate listing reveal disconcerting items that perhaps offer a clue as to now ‘America’s most wanted’ mans’ mindset along with what may have befallen his girlfriend, Gabby Petito who was confirmed yesterday to be the body found at a Wyoming campsite over the weekend and who died as a result of a homicide.

Sample images derived from a realty site in which Chris and Roberta Laundrie attempted to offload the ‘modest’ family 3 bedroom home in 2018 include a poster of dark figures with hammers and spheres attacking other figures resting over a two-case bookshelf.

Other items observed in the room include a gun painted to resemble the American flag propped up next to the shelves over his bed, a Darth Vader mask and a series of ‘Watchmen’ books.

According to DC Comics, ‘Watchmen takes place in an alternate world where the mere presence of American superheroes changed history: The US won the Vietnam War, Nixon is still president and the Cold War is in full effect.’

‘It begins with a murder-mystery before unfolding into a planet-altering conspiracy: When a retired hero is killed, his former teammates must investigate. The conspiracy they uncover will entwine their secret traumas and twisted psychologies, ultimately asking where the fine line is drawn between heroes and villains?’

‘beautiful and freshly painted…ready for new owners.’

Social media sleuths claim Laundrie, apparently an avid reader, was also spotted engrossed in a book about women who go missing in a video uploaded to the couple’s YouTube channel. In the video, Laundrie is briefly shown reading what appears to be Jeff VanderMeer’s “Annihilation,” a 2014 novel about four females who venture into the so-called Area X, where three of them die and the fourth disappears permanently.

Meanwhile, the rest of his family home appears to be quite ordinary. Spanning three bedrooms and two baths, the property sits at a modest 1,448 square feet and comes with a small pool in the backyard the nypost reports.

A 2017 initial real estate listing described the family home as ‘beautiful and freshly painted…ready for new owners.’

According to the Sun, the Laundrie’s appear to have bought the house for $120,000 in 2015 and had sought to offload the residence in 2018 at the reduced price of $215K. No sale went through.

Manhunt for Brian Laundrie continues into 4th day

Laundrie has been missing since Sept. 14, after his parents saying he went on a hike in the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve only to never return. It wasn’t until three days later that Chris and Roberta Laundrie reached out to the FBI about their missing son.

Brian vanished shortly before police named him a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance on Sept. 17 — mere days before the former Long Island resident’s now-confirmed remains were found in Bridger-Teton National Park, near where her white van was spotted late last month.

On Tuesday, the Teton County Coroner’s Office announced Gabby’s manner of death to be that of a homicide. The cause of her death will be determined upon the release of a final more conclusive autopsy report in the days ahead.

While Brian Laundrie has yet to have accrued any charges in Gabby Petito’s case, he remains a person of interest in her disappearance and death and a search effort to find the man is now in full swing as a nation watches on with bated breath…