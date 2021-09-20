Brian Laundrie seen reading novel about missing women on video. Gabby Petito boyfriend reading 2014 novel ‘Annihilation’ by Jeff VanderMeer raises new questions.

Just a coincidence? Video on the Van Life YouTube travel channel created by Gabby Petito– whose body was discovered at a Wyoming campsite on Sunday- and her now also missing fiance, Brian Laundrie, show him reading a novel about missing women.

Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in Petito’s missing case, is briefly seen in the Aug. 19 video reading the 2014 novel ‘Annihilation’ by Jeff VanderMeer about four women who travel to Area X. Three of the women die and a fourth stays in the wilderness.

The video was brought to light by TikTok user Alyssa Rose who called it ‘disturbing,’ according to Newsweek.

‘This particular book in the series follows four women. What?’ wrote @alyssaest93. ‘So many people have said that that information needs to be handed over to the police.’

But other TikTok users found the connection far-fetched, the outlet noted. ‘This book ‘Annihilation’ 10000% has nothing to do with this case. It’s literally about aliens. This is almost just offensive at this point,’ wrote @julezandtherollerz. But perhaps it wasn’t so far fetched after all?

Life following art…?

In the book, the four women — a biologist, an anthropologist, a surveyor and a psychologist — cross the border into the uninhabited area that has been closed to the public for 30 years.

In the end, the biologist is the only surviving member and decides to stay in Area X. Whether the book inspired, or influenced Laundrie to possibly put Petito in harm’s way had yet to be proven one way or the other.

On Sunday, officials announced they had found a body in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming matching the description of Petito, 22, a missing Long Island, NY native. She had been missing since late August when she last made contact with her family. Laundrie returned to Florida without Petito in the converted camper van the couple had shared during their months-long road trip on Sept 1.

It wasn’t until September 11, that Petito’s family reported their daughter missing after believing her to still be with Laundrie who had declined to let Gabby’s family know that he had returned to Florida without her almost two weeks earlier.

Matters took a new turn after it Laundrie who had been staying at his parents’ North Point, Florida home was reported missing by the parents on Friday, with Chris and Roberta Laundrie conceding their 23 year old son having been missing since Tuesday. The missing man was named a person of interest last Thursday.

Police searched a park over the weekend where he was believed to have headed, only to call off the search Monday after having exhausted all outlets in the immediate area.

Come Monday, the parents were detained and faced possible charges as the FBI served a search warrant of the family home which was declared a crime scene.

In a potential race against time, authorities sought to determine how exactly Gabby died despite fears the elements may have grossly deteriorated her remains. Of question is whether Gabby died directly or indirectly at the hands of her now missing boyfriend and whether Laundrie could be charged and implicated in Gabby’s death.