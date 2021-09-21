Search for Brian Laundrie resumes in Florida nature reserve, Carlton Reserve, one day after being called off. Renewed effort comes as Gabby Petito autopsy to be released today.

The FBI and police on Tuesday will resume the search for ‘person of interest,’ Brian Laundrie at a 25,000-acre Florida reserve — just one day after calling it off.

Authorities will return to the Carlton Reserve, Saratosa County park, where Laundrie, 23, is believed to have vanished on a hike a week ago after being named a person of interest in his girlfriend Gabby Petito’s disappearance.

The FBI is now leading the criminal investigation, North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor said in a statement.

‘A weekend ground search and aerial search Monday of the 25,000-acre [39-square-mile] preserve has yet to yield any answers, but we must press on,’ Taylor said according to Insider.

‘Please be aware, the Carlton Reserve is a vast and unforgiving location at times. It is currently waist-deep in water in many areas. This is dangerous work for the search crews as they are wading through gator- and snake-infested swamps and flooded hiking and biking trails.’

Law enforcement teams continue their search for Brian Laundrie, the missing fiancé of Gabby Petito, along a side street that accesses the Carlton Preserve in Sarasota County, Florida. https://t.co/WNggpaFEdV pic.twitter.com/jmqhOmDfCU — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 21, 2021

Will Brian Laundry be implicated in Gabby Petito death?

Authorities suddenly called off the search for Laundrie in Carlton Reserve early Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the renewed search efforts in the area.

FBI agents swarmed Laundrie’s home Monday and declared it a ‘crime scene’ before hauling out and detaining his parents.

Laundrie was reported missing by his family on Friday, three days after allegedly telling his parents he was going hiking on Tuesday.

A body believed to belong to his 22-year-old girlfriend was discovered in Bridger-Teton National Park in Wyoming near where her van was spotted late last month.

Petito was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11 after Laundrie returned to his Florida home without her 10 days earlier.

An autopsy is scheduled to be released today as to the cause of death and whether Gabby Petito’s death was the result of foul play. To date, Brian Laundrie nor the missing man’s parents have not been charged with any crime.