Brian Laundrie father Chris Laundrie to leave hiding & join search for fugitive son who he believes is at 25,000 acre Carlton Reserve, Florida swampland, lawyer claims.

The father of Brian Laundrie has signalled that he is to join authorities in their manhunt for his fugitive son, the family’s lawyer says.

Law enforcement on Wednesday requested the help of Chris Laundrie — and the father happily consented, though he wasn’t part of the day’s search, according to the lawyer, Steven Bertolino.

It was not immediately clear when the father will begin assisting.

North Port Police Department emphatically denied requesting Chris Laundrie’s assistance, but Bertolino is adamant ‘law enforcement’ wants the family’s help and suggested it may have been the FBI that made the request according to FOX13.

The FBI declined to comment.

Lawyer says fugitive son is not watching news

Brian’s parents believe their son is somewhere within the vast 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida. He reportedly left to go hiking there on Sept. 13 and never returned to his parents’ nearby North Port home.

‘Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be,’ Bertolino told the nypost.

Brian’s parents have kept a low profile, holing up inside their home since their son vanished.

According to Bertolino, it would be pointless for Laundrie’s parents to issue a public appeal for their son to turn himself in because they believe he is isolated in remote wilderness.

‘The parents don’t believe he is watching the news in any way, shape or form,’ Bertolino said.

‘They believe he’s in the preserve or some other type of wilderness area if he has left the preserve. So putting out a public plea and getting scrutiny for that is not necessarily in their best interest,’ the lawyer said.

Bertolino also revealed on Wednesday that Laundrie’s parents Chris, 62, and Roberta, 55, spent between four and five hours searching for their son on Sept. 13, four days before they reported him missing.

Rampant speculation of Laundrie parents involvement in son’s disappearance

It comes a day after the Laundrie parents changed their story about when they last saw their son, claiming he last left their home to go hiking on Monday, Sept 13, not Tuesday, Sept 14, as they initially claimed.

The new timeline disclosure served to add fissure to rampant speculation that Brian Laundrie’s parents are complicit in their son’s disappearance.

Brian, 23, is the sole person of interest in the disappearance of his slain 22-year-old girlfriend Gabby Petito.

He had returned home early from the couple’s cross-country trip on Sept. 1 without Petito. Federal authorities in Wyoming issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie on Sept. 23 for allegedly fraudulently using Petito’s debit card.

Petito had been reported missing on Sept. 11 and her body was found Sept. 19 at a remote campsite at the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, with a coroner later declaring her death a homicide.

The manhunt for Brian Laundrie continues as a nation watches on with bated breath…