A photo of Brian Laundrie’s father, Chris Laundrie pointing at a drone above his house has gone viral as social media users once again speculated whether the wanted man’s parents were complicit in their son’s whereabouts.

The Laundrie house has been under scrutiny ever since their son went missing after Gabby Petito’s body was found and her death ruled a homicide.

The photo widely shared on Twitter showed Christopher ‘Chris’ Laundrie as well as his wife, Roberta Laundrie, in the backyard of their North Port, Florida house. The 62-year-old was seen pointing towards the sky while Brian’s mother faced him.

Their 23-year-old son has been missing for over two weeks while his girlfriend’s remains were found inside a national park in Wyoming. Brian and Petito had been on a cross-country trip in a converted van that began in July. But on September 1, Brian returned alone to his Florida home while driving the van. At the time, he did not tell anyone about the 22-year-old woman’s whereabouts. Even after Gabby was reported missing by her family on September 11, he did not talk to the authorities, and a day before he was named the person of interest in the case, he went missing.

Search efforts to catch him are still ongoing, with social media commentators continuing to speculate whether Chris and Roberta Laundrie are complicit in their son’s ‘evading authorities.’ The latest photo of the wanted son’s father pointing at the drone only served to re-ignite speculation that Brian Laundrie parents are hiding something from investigators.

Brian Laundrie's father noticed the drone and pointed at it, he then informed his wife Roberta and then quickly retreated inside their home.

Wrote one Twitter user: ‘If they truly believe he is ‘missing’, as parents why aren’t they searching for him or publicly speaking out about his disappearance or asking for help to locate him? He’s not ‘missing’. They know a lot more about what happened. And they knew he was leaving on the run.’

Posted another Twitter user: ‘Can you imagine tackling a beautification project while your child is “missing”. That alone tells me he is alive and doing just fine.’

Wrote another user, ‘Exactly, no distraught parent could think of doing something like this unless they know their child is safe.’

While another commentator wrote, ‘These people are truly despicable.’

Why does the Laundrie back yard have what resembles a bunker hatch in the center? Looks to even have doors pulls on it even? I used to have a survival bunker and that is sure what the hatch looked like?

Another user speculated, ‘Why does the Laundrie back yard have what resembles a bunker hatch in the center? Looks to even have doors pulls on it even? I used to have a survival bunker and that is sure what the hatch looked like? Hm am I losing it lol? #justiceforGabby #BrianLaundrie.’

Posted another, ‘They know where is, why would be working in their garden I would be worried if my son were missing (being accused of murder aside) they seem to go calmly about their day. They know he is somewhere in hiding safe and sound. #BrianLaundrie,’

While one user contemplated, ‘Idk.. I think it a whole lot of speculation. I know that for me, gardening is my reaction to stress. It helps me hold it together.’