Did Brian Laundrie parents assist their son escaping from authorities? Internet sleuths and social media users point to video showing the presence of a Mustang and time line of events.

Internet sleuths and social media users have pointed to video that may show that Brian Laundrie parents lying to authorities and actively participating in their son fleeing from authorities. The wanted man is now believed to have gone into hiding as a wide search for him continues to take place along Carlton Reserve a vast swampland near his parents North Point, Florida home.

New video posted on Twitter at Laundrie’s home, the authentication of which is yet to be verified, has sparked questions if Chris and Roberta Laundrie lied to cops during questioning.

It is believed Laundrie drove a Mustang family — since towed away by the FBI — when he allegedly went for a hike in a 25,000-acre nature reserve in the Sarasota area on September 14 which was the last day they saw him. Chris and Roberta Laundrie reportedly told police their son didn’t return from his hike ‘on Wednesday or Thursday’ and that is when they went to pick up the Mustang and drive it back home.

Reporter Brian Entin has been providing constant updates regarding the case on Twitter and when asked if Laundrie’s parents were providing misleading statements, cops said they are ‘working to corroborate their story.’

Entin said, ‘They did not say ‘we believe the parents or we know for sure that Brian was hiking in this reserve.” Laundrie’s family attorney said they left a note on the car to be removed from the reserve but their parents left it there until September 16 in hopes that he would return to it. Now a video shared by Entin from outside of Laundrie’s home shows his Mustang parked in the driveway on the night of September 15 which has raised several questions on the Internet if his parents and the lawyer lied to police?

Brian Laundrie’s Mustang outside parents’ house at 4:45pm on WEDNESDAY. Clear as day. The Laundries’ story about retrieving the car Thursday is absolutely false. #BrianLaundrie https://t.co/ZWXGMmOtxP — Mudge (@curmudgeon08) September 22, 2021

‘Brian Laundrie’s Mustang outside parents’ house at 4:45pm on WEDNESDAY. Clear as day. The Laundries’ story about retrieving the car Thursday is absolutely false. #BrianLaundrie,’ posted one twitter user.

‘Yes, it’s totally false. Aside from this pic, neighbors and other press people have said the mustang was there. The lawyer has since shied away from that exact (fake) timeline they initially offered though, I’ve noticed. Now he just says no known dates, times or whereabouts,’ another user tweeted in response. ‘Yet another stupid lie, why would you say something that is so easily proven false. They knew reporters were outside,’ read another tweet.