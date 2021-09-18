Gabby Petito fiance vanishes after named person of interest. Missing woman’s family accuse Brian Laundrie of having gone into hiding as now authorities search his whereabouts.

Where is he? A Florida man whose Long Island, NY native fiance disappeared during a cross-country trip has himself now vanished, his attorney has confirmed.

Brian Laundrie‘s attorney confirmed the 23-year-old is missing and that the FBI is now trying to locate both Brian and missing woman, Gabby Petito.

WABC7 report Kristen Thorne later tweeted that Laundrie’s attorney told her he was last seen by his family Tuesday morning. No further information on when or where he was seen or where he may now be was given.

Gabby’s mom Nichole Schmidt responded following news of Brian’s abrupt disappearance: ‘He’s not missing, he’s hiding! Gabby is missing!’

Police, who were seen at Laundrie family home in North Port, Florida, on Friday with evidence bags, removed items from the house in order to assist with the search for Laundrie, his attorney said.

Mystery disappearance

‘Be advised, the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown,’ ABC 7 News reported his attorney said Friday afternoon. ‘The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is looking for both Gabby and Brian.’

North Point Police issued a description of Laundrie and confirmed they and the FBI confirmed they are searching for him.

In a statement, they said: ‘Brian is described as white male, 5’8 160lbs, brown eyes, short brown hair, trimmed facial hair, last seen wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.’

Police said the Laundrie family called FBI investigators on Friday night to talk about Brian’s disappearance, who they said they have not seen Brian since Tuesday.

‘We understand the community’s frustration, we are frustrated too,’ police said.

‘For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian’s Fiancé Gabby Petito,’ police said. ‘Friday is the first time they have spoken with investigators in detail.’

Laundrie’s disappearance comes off the heels of him being named a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance on Thursday. Nevertheless police maintain the boyfriend is not wanted for a crime and they are currently working a multiple missing person investigations.

‘Bring Gabby home!’

Public scrutiny in Laundrie’s possible involvement in the disappearance of Gabby Petito has since led to protesters gathering outside of Laundrie’s parents house in North Point, imploring the 23 year old to break his silence and talk to police.

Chanted protesters on Thursday and Friday, ‘Bring Gabby home!’ along with ‘Where’s Gabby?!’

The missing woman has not been heard from since August 30 after having gone on a cross-country with her 23-year-old fiancé in July.

Laundrie returned to Florida on Sept 1 without Gabby, while declining to notify her family that she had not returned with him. It wasn’t until Sept 11 that Gabby’s family reported her missing after believing her to still be traveling with her fiance.

The van that the couple drove in out west has since been taken by police after Laundrie drove home alone just over two weeks ago.

There were signs the couple may have been leading a strained fractured relationship in the weeks and months past, with Utah police releasing bodycam video of a sobbing Petito who confided to patrolling officers, she and Laundrie had been fighting amid ‘personal issues’. At the time of the August encounter with police, no arrests were made.

Strained ongoing relationship

According to the dailymail, a close friend of Petito’s, Rose Davis, alleges Laundrie forbidding Gabby to meet up with her at a local bar, after hiding her ID. That episode like the one in Utah, triggered a violent encounter.

‘Brian took her ID just so she wouldn’t be able to come out with me,’ she told the dailymail on Friday.

‘He’s got these jealousy issues and he struggles from what Gabby called these ‘episodes,’ where he would hear things and hear voices and wouldn’t sleep.

‘Gabby had to stay at my house a bunch of times because she just needed a breather and didn’t want to go home to him.’

That encounter also echoed episodes, Laundrie’s sister, Cassie shared to the media, saying that the couple had a volatile relationship and that Gabby was known to occasionally ‘take a break’ from her brother.

Added Laundrie’s sister: ‘Obviously, me and my family want Gabbie to be found safe. She is like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and sound and this be just a big misunderstanding.’