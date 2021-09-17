Brian Laundrie sister: It was typical for them to fight & then...

Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie sister Good Morning America interview: It was typical for them to fight & then take breaks as boyfriend continues to refuse to speak to police.

Brian Laundrie’s sister in a media interview said it was ‘typical’ for her brother and his girlfriend Gabby Petito to fight and then take a break from each other. The statement comes as the missing Long Island woman’s Florida boyfriend has now been named a person of interest in her disappearance.

Cassie Laundrie broke her family’s silence on Petito’s mysterious disappearance in an interview with ‘Good Morning America’ on Friday. Prior to appearing on the ABC show, neither Brian or the man’s parents made any comment to the media or police except to release a ‘vague’ comment saying that the family ‘were staying in the background while the search for Gabby continued.’

Asked about the newly released police bodycam footage (see below) of officers speaking to a sobbing Petito and Laundrie after they got into a fight in Utah on Aug. 12, Cassie said: ‘It looked typical of both of them. Whenever they’d fight they’d take a break and be fine.’

Cassie admitted she hadn’t yet spoken to her brother after he returned to Florida in the couple’s van without Petito on Sept 1.

‘I haven’t been able to talk to him. I wish I had information where I could give more,’ Cassie said, adding she had given everything she knew to police already. It is unclear what information Cassie was able to provide police.

Why is Gabby’s boyfriend not volunteering to speak with police?

Gabby was reported missing by her mother on Sept 11, a week after the missing woman’s boyfriend having returned from their out west road trip without her. According to the Petito family no overture was made by Brian Laundrino as to why Gabby did not return with her partner of 2.5 years or where the missing woman may be.

Laundrie continues to refuse to cooperate with police, as Petito’s family accuse him of withholding valuable information about her whereabouts.

Revealed North Port, Florida Police Chief Todd Garrison in a statement earlier this week: ‘We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past weeks.’

Adding, ‘The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation.’

Cassie in her interview with GMA said that she and her family want the missing woman to be found safe.

‘Obviously me and my family want Gabby to be found safe,’ she said.

‘She’s like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and found and this to be just a big misunderstanding.’

Petito and her boyfriend were on a trip to the western United States in a van together when she went missing. They were scheduled to close out the trip in Portland around Halloween.

The couple had a scuffle in Utah on Aug. 12, the aftermath of which was captured on police bodycam video, but did not lead to any arrests.