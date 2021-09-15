Utah cops responded to incident involving Gabby Petite and boyfriend, Brian Laundrie last month, but no arrests or charges were filed as mystery of missing woman’s whereabouts grows.

Utah police responded to an ‘incident’ involving missing Long Island native Gabby Petito and Florida boyfriend, Brian Laundrie about two weeks before she was last seen — but no arrests were made and no criminal charges were filed as a result.

Moab Chief of Police Bret Edge said an unidentified person called in ‘an incident’ involving the couple on August 12, according to Fox News.

Told Moab Police Chief Bret Edge: ‘Our officers responded to an incident involving Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito on August 12, 2021 yet neither Brian nor Gabrielle was the reporter.’

‘Officers conducted an investigation and determined that insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges’.

The nature of the incident was unclear.

Gabby Petito boyfriend releases vague statement

Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her mother after she was last seen at Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park in late August.

Laundrie and Petito left together on the cross-country trip, but Laundrie later returned to the Florida home they shared — and has since avoided police and media. The man of interest come Tuesday released a statement through his lawyer, saying that he would ‘remain in the background.’

The statement while making no mention of whether Laundrie is aware of what happened to Petito, included the boyfriend and his family saying they hoped the search for Gabby would be successful.

Petito’s family who last heard from their daughter on August 25, responding to the ‘vague’ release, imploring their missing daughter’s boyfriend to open up.

‘The Schmidt and Petito family are going through the worst moments of their lives,’ they said in a statement.

‘The Schmidt and Petito family beg the Laundrie family to not ‘remain in the background’ but to help find who Brian referred to as the love of his life,’ the statement said. ‘How does Brian stay in the background when he is the one person that knows where Gabby is located.’

Police have not accused Laundrie of wrongdoing but cops in his town of North Port, Fla., reportedly want to talk to him as the FBI and the Suffolk County police investigate.

Officials there previously called Petito’s disappearance ‘odd.’ The 22 year old had been living with Laundrie in North Port, Fla., the past two years prior to the couple’s summer roadtrip and her mystery disappearance, with her boyfriend since returning to their Florida home, while declining to answer police questions about Gabby’s whereabouts.

‘I think anyone would assume that the possible last person to be around her is a person of interest to want to talk with,’ a spokesman told Fox. ‘However, there is no crime at this point.’