Brian Laundrie sister, Cassie Laundrie begs brother to turn himself in during Good Morning America (GMA) interview as she questions her parents involvement in his disappearance.

Brian Laundrie’s sister appearing on GMA on Tuesday pleaded with her fugitive brother to hand himself in — and for her parents to ‘come clean’ if they are involved.

‘No, I do not know where Brian is — I’d turn him in,’ Cassie Laundrie told ‘Good Morning America’ (see below) in an interview shared the last known photos of him on a camping trip before he went AWOL.

‘I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess,’ she said of the fugitive who vanished days before his abandoned girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead.

‘I worry about him. I hope he’s okay — and then I’m angry and don’t know what to think,’ she admitted of her 23-year-old brother, the sole person of interest in the Long Island native’s case.

‘I’ve tried to get in touch with him — phone went to voicemail,’ Cassie said.

‘I hope my brother’s alive, because I want answers just as much as everybody else,’ she added.

Cassie also said her parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, should come forward, insisting that they have also refused to speak to her ever since she last saw them before Petito was known to be missing.

‘I don’t know if my parents are involved,’ Cassie Laundrie admitted on ‘GMA.’

‘I think if they are, then they should come clean,’ she said, insisting that she has been ‘cooperating with the police since day one’ so that ‘everyone gets the answers.’

‘They deserve answers,’ she said of the loved ones of Petito, whom she earlier said her children will know as ‘Aunt Gabby forever.’

Cassie said that the last time she both saw and spoke to her brother was during a camping trip the family took to Florida’s Fort De Soto Park, a key target in the massive manhunt for him.

That was on Sept. 6, after her brother had returned home to Florida without Petito after their cross-country trip, but before Petito was reported missing, on Sept. 11.

‘We just went for a couple of hours and we ate dinner and had s’mores around the campfire and left,’ she recalled of the camping trip.

‘There was nothing peculiar about it. There was no feeling of grand goodbye — there was no nothing.

‘I’m frustrated that in hindsight I didn’t pick up on anything. It was just the regular visit,” she insisted, saying she immediately told police about it when she realized Petito was missing.

‘It was not hidden from law enforcement. I’ve been cooperating with the police since day one,’ she said.

She wished her brother had turned to her rather than their parents, who initially refused to let law enforcement talk to him — and then waited three days before reporting that he’d fled home on Sept. 14.

‘I really wish he had come to me first that day with the van, because I don’t think we’d be here,’ she said.

Cassie also said it was ‘definitely painful’ to see the video of her brother fighting with Petito in Utah during their camping trip.

‘It was pretty typical of them to argue and try and take space from each other. But people saying that they saw public domestic violence — I’ve never seen anything like that from either of them,’ she insisted.

Had ‘all the 911 calls’ saying that her brother hit his then-girlfriend been handled differently, ‘I think it would’ve gone a lot differently and we’d be in a different situation,’ she said of the Utah police response that is now being investigated for possible failings.

As for where her brother is likely hiding out, Cassie confirmed that he had ‘taken multiple trips for up to five days at a time on the Appalachian Trail,’ where a 911 caller insisted he was ‘99.99 percent sure’ he saw him.

However, Cassie insisted her fugitive brother was only ‘a mediocre survivalist.’

‘But also, I don’t think anything would surprise me at this point,’ she said of her brother’s case.

‘If the FBI finds him in Timbuktu, I’d be like, ‘All right, well that’s where he was.’ I’ve got nothing,’ she said of his likely whereabouts.