Brian Laundrie sister doesn’t know if parents are involved in his disappearance

Brian Laundrie sister, Cassie Laundrie doesn’t know if parents are involved in his disappearance as she admits family rift and being ignored and ‘being thrown under the bus.’

The sister of Brian Laundrie has conceded not knowing whether her parents are involved in the disappearance of her brother — who vanished last month after his slain girlfriend Gabby Petito was declared missing.

Cassie Laundrie addressed protesters outside her home in Florida on Monday night and said she was frustrated with the complexities of the case that has gripped the US for nearly a month.

‘We are just as upset frustrated and heartbroken as everyone else,’ Cassie said while standing alongside her husband, according to video of the conversation shared on social media (see below).

The sister also revealed a rift has divided the Laundrie family. In addition to not being in touch with her brother — and losing her future sister-in-law, Gabby Petito — she also hasn’t spoken to her parents and their family lawyer.

When Cassie was asked if her parents helped their son evade authorities, she did not rule out the possibility. ‘I don’t know,’ she said when asked if her parents were involved.

‘Thrown under the bus…’

But there’s more.

Cassie Laundrie also did not rule out the possibility her brother murdered his girlfriend, again replying, ‘I don’t know,’ when protesters asked the question, according to additional footage of her Monday night comments obtained by NewsNation.

Cassie went on to disclose that she was being ignored by her family and that she’d being thrown under the bus by the family’s attorney.

Petito, 22, vanished in August during the couple’s cross-country trip. She was found dead at a Wyoming campground on Sept. 19 and her death was ruled a homicide.

Brian returned to his parents’ Florida home without Petito on Sept. 1 and he went missing less than two weeks later. He has been named a person of interest in his girlfriend’s disappearance.

The whereabouts of the wanted fugitive continues to grip commentators on social media following recent reports the solo adventurist enthusiast might now be trekking along the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina. Local authorities have yet to verify more than a dozen claims of alleged sightings of the wanted man as America remains gripped…