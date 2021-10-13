Brian Laundrie parents confronted by protesters: You guys like to strangle people

Brian Laundrie parents confronted by protesters outside their front door in North Point, Florida hours after coroner says Gabby Petito cause of death was strangulation.

Hours after the Wyoming coroner revealed that Gabby Petito died of strangulation, two protesters circa Tuesday night, 8.30pm, were filmed beating on the door of her fugitive boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s parents in Florida and yelling, ‘You guys like to strangle people!’

The footage posted by Fox News shows a man hurling a verbal attack outside the North Port home of Chris and Roberta Laundry.

‘Come on, dirty Laundries!’ he shouted. ‘Come on, you guys like to strangle people!’

The un-named man urged the couple to ‘speak up soon’ and promised to be back later.

After the protesters left, Chris was seen behind a screen as he appeared to lock the door.

A pair of apparent protesters appeared to try to confront the Laundries at their home, banging on the door and shouting for them to “speak up soon.” https://t.co/DogJekB3nN pic.twitter.com/PX74xYxVp6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 13, 2021

Brian Laundrie parents home drawing ongoing attention

A few minutes later, a vehicle passed the property and the driver honked the horn. Police arrived at the address a short time later.

The Laundries’ home continues to draw protests as the public remains transfixed with the death of Gabby Petito and the fleeing of her boyfriend, the last person thought to see her alive and the possible complicity of the missing man’s parents in their son’s whereabouts.

Laundrie returned home without her on Sept. 1, nearly three weeks before her body was found at a Wyoming campground on Sept. 19. He disappeared last month after his parents claimed he went for a hike at the Carlton Reserve, where authorities have been searching since Sept. 18.

The fugitive has not been charged in Petito’s death but is named on a federal arrest warrant for allegedly using her stolen bank card after she disappeared.

Reporters have been camped out at his parents’ home, where a steady stream of protesters and gawkers have passed through in the past few weeks.

Brian Laundrie, who has been missing for nearly a month, has not been charged in relation to Gabby’s death.