Brian Laundrie parents remove laundry baskets from front yard as protests continue amid public scrutiny of possible involvement in wanted man’s disappearance.

Disconcert came to the fore after Brian Laundrie’s parents were filmed removing up to ten laundry baskets from their front yard over the weekend protesting the disappearance of deceased woman, Gabby Petito and their son’s abrupt disappearance – now wanted as the sole person of interest in her murder.

The wanted man’s parents were seen Sunday night clearing their North Point, Florida front lawn of the white laundry bins that were left there in an apparent protest. They also removed a tribute poster dedicated to Petito.

They also retrieved a package in their mailbox. At one point, the father said, ‘Just let me do it.’

Last week, a Pennsylvania woman dropped off a laundry basket and a sign reading ‘Dirty Laundrie come clean’ on their lawn. The display — which included the sign, a box of detergent and a bottle of bleach — stoked outrage online.

Marissa Zdazinsky, 46, of Hershey, said she was only sending a message to Laundrie’s parents to cooperate with law enforcement.

Public scrutiny on Brian Laundrie parents continues unabated

The home in Sarasota County has been the focus intense media attention in the weeks following Gabby’s disappearance. In addition to being the only person of interest in her case, Brian is wanted on federal bank fraud charges.

Sunday night’s incident comes as Chris and Roberta Laundrie continue to face heightened public scrutiny over claims that they may know more about their son’s whereabouts than they’re letting on. Last Thursday, Brian’s dad, Chris, spent three hours with investigators at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where the family thinks Brian was heading before he disappeared.

Chris Laundrie’s attorney, Steven Bertolino said Chris was asked to show law enforcement trails and places where his son was known to frequent. He said Chris and his wife had provided those details to the FBI verbally, but it was thought that on-site assistance may be better.

‘It’s interesting, it’s a little bit confusing. Always, in a case like this, whether it’s searching for a missing person or a suspect, initially you want to get the family involved,’ said Ed Hartnett, the founder of Edumnud Hartnett Risk Management and a retired NYPD deputy chief with 32 years of law enforcement experience.

Hartnett says law enforcement would welcome the help, but would keep in mind that the Laundries did not help with the search for Gabby Petito, Brian’s fiancé who went missing and was later found dead after Brian returned to Florida from Wyoming, driving Gabby’s van.

Investigators are still asking the public for help in locating Brian. They say he is a white male, 5-foot-8 and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, very short brown hair, trimmed facial hair, and was last seen wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.