Brian Laundrie father, Chris mows lawn while ignoring Gabby Petito autopsy questions from reporters gathered outside his North Point FL home.

Disconcert came to the fore Wednesday morning, when Brian Laundrie’s father was seen mowing the front lawn at his North Point, Florida home, less than 24 hours after a new update on Gabby Petito’s cause of death was released.

In captured footage, Chris Laundrie ignored questions from reporters as he mowed and trimmed the grass around a makeshift memorial set up by protesters for Petito.

Chris refused to react when asked about Petito’s autopsy results, which showed the 22 year old woman was manually strangled during her ill-fated cross-country road trip with his 23-year-old son.

The father again declined to comment on his fugitive son, who has been the subject of a weeks-long manhunt after being named a person of interest in Petito’s case.

Asked a reporter, ‘Did you ever see your son ever fight with Gabby? Did you ever fight with Roberta in front of Brian? Where’s your son Chris? Should he turn himself in?’

‘His words are garbage’

The Laundrie family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, issued a statement Tuesday after the Wyoming coroner disclosed details of the autopsy, describing Petito’s death as ‘a tragedy.’

He added that the autopsy results didn’t change the fact that Laundrie is ‘only considered a person of interest’ in the case.

Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, condemned the lawyer’s statement, telling WFLA-TV on Tuesday that ‘his words are garbage.’

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said Petito had been exposed to the elements and wildlife for three to four weeks in Bridger-Teton National Forest before her remains were found Sept. 19.

He could not pinpoint exactly when she died.

Blue had previously declared Petito’s death a homicide but had not previously revealed a cause of death.

‘I can’t make any comment about any suspects because we’re not involved in that part of the investigation,’ Blue told reporters at a press conference. ‘Who committed the homicide is really to be determined by law enforcement.’

Petito was reported missing by her family more than a week after Laundrie returned to Florida alone on Sept. 1 from their road trip, lawyered up and refused to speak to authorities.

Laundrie vanished on Sept. 14, according to his parents, after going for a hike at the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve near his home.

He is wanted on a federal fraud warrant out of Wyoming for allegedly using Petito’s bank card from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.