Tessica Brown Gorilla Glue Girl to sue after hospital visit failed to remove product as adhesive maker responds that its product isn’t indicated for use in hair.

Stuck with the same ‘rock hair-do’ after a month and nothing doing …

A Louisiana woman who went viral after struggling to remove Gorilla Glue from her hair claims neither the hospital or the company’s advice has helped remove the hardened adhesive now firmly stuck to her head.

The stymied woman says she’s now considering filing a lawsuit to get out of the ‘sticky situation’, according to TMZ.

Yes kids, you can’t make s**t like this up… alas.

Tessica Brown hired an attorney and is weighing litigation against Gorilla Glue, because while the product’s label warns against using on eyes, skin or clothing – it does not mention hair. Never mind good old common sense ….

What will Gorilla Glue Girl do now?

During Brown’s weekend trip to the ER, healthcare workers put acetone on the back of her head, but instead of getting to the root of the problem (do you suppose…?), it burned her scalp and only made the glue — gooey — before hardening back up, according to TMZ.

Gorilla Glue responding to the ‘awkward situation’ responded, tweeting a statement reading: ‘We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.’

The company goes on to reiterate that its product ‘is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent.’

Do you suppose Tessica is to blame for her own ‘experimental’ hair-do creations?

The stand-off comes as Brown posted last week that her hair had been stuck in place for a month after she ran out of her usual hair product and opted to use the extra-strong superglue instead.

The super strong glue is only intended to be used with products like wood, laminate, fabric, paper and cardboard. Which is backhand talk for, ‘live and learn…’

It remains unclear what other remedies are available for Brown as she continues to seek to remove the adhesive from her hair …