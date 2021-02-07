Tessica Brown aka Gorilla Glue Girl hair treatment lands her in Louisiana hospital emergency after being unable to remove hardened adhesive stuck to her head after a month.

‘It wasn’t probably the smartest idea …but at least now I am famous ….’

A Louisiana woman who went viral last week after using Gorilla Glue in place of actual hairspray — checked into the hospital on Saturday to get the hardened adhesive removed, according to posts on her Instagram.

Tessica Brown, posted on Feb. 4 that her hair had been stuck in place for a month after she ran out of her usual hair product, with the woman (for reasons not immediately understood ….) opting to use the extra-strong superglue instead.

‘Look: My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move,’ the Louisiana native posted on video.

‘I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move.’

The world wants to find out what happened?

But the joy was not to last. Alas.

Come Saturday, Brown posted two new photos — one of herself sprawled out on a hospital bed and another of the emergency room entrance to St. Bernard Parish Hospital, in Chalmette, Louisiana.

The call to seek medical attention followed the increasingly distressed woman experiencing a tightening around the scalp and nagging headaches (do you suppose…?).

Brown’s eventual decision to seek medical treatment came after three days of crowd-sourcing potential solutions — including advice from the maker of Gorilla Glue.

The company told TMZ that Brown could use rubbing alcohol on her head — but warned that if it had actually be in place for a month, it was ‘likely fractured at the root.’ Indeed.

Brown has since received many well wishes after coming to learn that Gorilla Glue does work. But probably not for your hair, as she is now being tended by her sister courtesy of solutions the hospital eked out from its magic file cabinet….