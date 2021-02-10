Tessica Brown Gorilla Glue Girl now consulting Dr. Michael Obeng Beverly Hills plastic surgeon for miracle solution. The world anxiously watches on.

And the hawt mess continues …

The world is anxiously watching on… The Louisiana woman who went viral for using Gorilla Glue as hairspray (do you suppose….???) may soon be getting out of her ‘sticky situation’.

Tessica Brown, whose hair has been stuck solid for a month, on Wednesday said she would be going to see a surgeon to get unstuck.

‘I know everybody is concerned,’ the hapless woman posted on Instagram. ‘I will be leaving tomorrow to go see a surgeon.’

Brown’s announcement came after TMZ reported that a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon had offered up his help free of charge.

‘Who will save me from myself?’

Dr. Michael Obeng told Brown he could fix her hair using medical-grade glue remover in a procedure that could take nineteen three days.

Brown — who has raised more than $16,000 in an online fundraiser — was set to fly to Los Angeles Wednesday, the gossip outlet reported.

The procedure is estimated to cost $12,500, but Obeng has offered to do it for free, according to TMZ. Why take out a $$$ billboard ad for your services?

It remained unclear if Obeng was the surgeon Brown was referring to in her Instagram post.

Brown’s journey of misbegotten woe and self inflicted folly went viral upon revealing over the weekend on TikTok how her hair had been stuck solid for a month after she used the extra-strong superglue because she ran out of her usual product.

She’s already tried medical help with a trip to the ER — but claimed the acetone treatment only made the situation worse and burned her scalp.

Our collective hero has since posted she is now considering suing Gorilla Glue for failing to warn users their adhesive product is not meant to be used for hair. Not that common sense would prevail.

According to the iconic adhesive maker, the super-strong glue is only intended to be used with products like wood, laminate, fabric, paper and cardboard. But who knew…?