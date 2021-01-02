Soho Karen Miya Ponsetto explains she’s Puerto Rican while going for a food run at a California McDonalds outlet as she answers why she assaulted black teen boy, Keyon Harrold Jr.

Maybe she’s not a self entitled white privileged girl after all? Or maybe she still is…?

Miya Ponsetto, the woman the NYPD is seeking for allegedly falsely accusing the teen son of jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold of stealing her missing iPhone has been filmed (see below) in a telling engagement by the nypost as she casually went out for a McDonald’s run in California over the weekend.

‘How are you holding up?’ a trailing interviewee with camera asks the 22 year old while on a fast-food run near her mother’s home in Piru, California, on Friday.

Adding, ‘Do you have any regrets about what happened the other day?’

‘I’m good,’ Ponsetto responds in a bid to deflect the interviewer’s question.

Continues the young woman as she struts along the fast food parking lot dressed in all black with a bag of food and an oversized face shield, ‘have a very good day, take care of yourself. (which is a backhand speak for, ‘since when did I become a paparazzo’s wet dream and may God strike you dead in front of me now, bixch!’ ).

‘Are you worried that the police are looking for you? Are you concerned about the warrant for your arrest?’ Adds the unfazed reporter, ‘why did you do it?’ He’s young, do you actually have any regrets?

‘I am actually 22. So I don’t know what the problem is here,’ Soho Karen turns to face and acknowledge the trailing reporter after having placed her food items in an oversized luxury black vehicle.

And here’s the bingo take them home with you tonight prize shot comment….

Adding, ‘And I’m also Puerto Rican so thank you. So thank you. Take care of yourself.

‘So does that justify what you did?’ responds the aghast reporter as our collective hero slams the front car door shut as she seeks to make her way out of America’s prying lens.

Of note, Ponsetto has previously described herself as a mix of Italian, Puerto Rican, Greek and Vietnamese.

Will NYPD arrest wanted woman?

Ponsetto was identified by NYPD sources as the woman who allegedly lunged at 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr., accusing him of swiping her iPhone at the Arlo Hotel in Soho.

The encounter was caught on video and posted on social media by the teen’s father on Sunday.

‘I am furious!!! We see this crap happening all the time, but it hits different when it hits home!!!,’ Harrold, who is black, wrote in the caption.

Ponsetto, who had previously been arrested twice for public intoxication and DUI, now faces assault, grand larceny and attempted robbery charges.