Soho Karen identified as Miya Taylor Ponsetto Simi Valley California woman who assaulted 14 year old black teen boy over alleged stolen iphone. NYPD seeks to question her.

Social media is awash in new claims (yet to be verified by authorities) that the woman seen in video assaulting the teen son of a famed jazz musician last weekend, at a NYC hotel over an alleged stolen iPhone is a 22 year old Simi Valley, California woman.

According to posts appearing on Twitter, Thursday afternoon, users identified the woman seen in viral video, since dubbed as Soho Karen as Miya Taylor Ponsetto, a Hispanic aspiring actress from California.

A report via conandaily describes the 22 year old having attended Simi Valley High School where she was a member of the cheerleading squad.

On February 28, 2020, she was arrested by the Beverly Hills Police Department in Beverly Hills, California for being intoxicated in public.

Miya Ponsetteo was also arrested later in the year, September 1, 2020, by the West Los Angeles California Highway Patrol for driving with a suspended license and failure to obey traffic lane.

#SoHoKaren identified Her name is Miya Ponsetto from Simi Valley. Someone from Simi Valley identified her in the comments in one of @keyonharrold posts. She interviewed with cnn & they only released her age which is 22 and it adds up to her info pic.twitter.com/o7uzlcn2eN — audrey (@tattoo_audist) December 31, 2020

Social media believes her to the woman now wanted for questioning by the NYPD over a captured assault on video of the teen son of African-American jazz musician Keyon Harrold, 40, and his son Keyon Harrold Jr., 14, at the Arlo SoHo Boutique Hotel. The woman falsely accused the younger Harrold of stealing her iPhone.

Of intrigue a regard of Ponsetto’s favorite items on her Etsy profile are iPhone cases (scroll below).

Not immediately is the woman’s whereabouts who purportedly earlier this week claimed to be willing to assist the NYPD with their investigations. To date the woman’s whereabouts remain unknown as authorities deliberate whether to charge her with assault.