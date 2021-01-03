Miya and Nicole Ponsetto drunken misadventures exposed. Soho Karen mother and daughter previous forays with the law.

America’s favorite new ‘mean girl’, Soho Karen aka Miya Ponsetto, 22, has a preferred stomping ground when it comes to acting up and trying to impress upon other it’s her way at any cost. Case in point, her prior arrests at a Beverly Hills hotel.

Ponsetto who has risen to national prominence after she was outed as the young woman captured on video falsely accusing and assaulting a black teen of stealing her iPhone according to a new report was involved in another ‘disturbance’ at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Our collective hero was busted in February after she and her mom, Nicole Claudine Ponsetto, 43, caused a disturbance at the upmarket boutique hotel in which the rowdy pair were slapped with public intoxication after refusing to leave according to TMZ.

Hotel staff had asked the women to leave, only to call cops when the pair refused — with Nicole Ponsetto allegedly assaulting an officer, pushing and kicking responding police, TMZ reported.

The mom faces an additional charge of battery on a police officer, with both women due in court later on January 28 in relation to that incident. But there’s more.

America’s new mean girl?

The incident apparently did little to reign Ponsetto’s antics — just a day after she was charged with public intoxication for the Peninsula Hotel incident, on May 27, she was booked with drunken driving in Los Angeles County, where she pled no contest and was sentenced to 3 years probation, 30 hours of community service and was obliged to take a 9-month alcohol/drug counseling program TMZ further reports.

Cause when you’re on a roll, why put the good sh*t away ….?

Ponsetto now faces potential charges in New York, including assault, grand larceny or attempted robbery, the NYPD has said.

She is wanted by the NYPD for allegedly attacking 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. at the Arlo Hotel on Dec. 26.

‘I’m also Puerto Rican, so thank you – I am absolved’

Ponsetto is currently staying with her mom in California, where The Post snapped her Friday as she picked up a fast-food lunch, telling a photographer, ‘I don’t know what the problem is here,‘ and ‘I’m also Puerto Rican, so thank you.’

‘She was a popular girl, one of the cheerleaders, a grade older than me’ at Simi Valley High School in California, another former student told the nypost over the weekend.

‘She wouldn’t even look your way if she thought you weren’t important or if you didn’t have money,’ said the ex-student, Vannessa Stoerchle, now of Phoenix.

‘But I was really surprised to see this,’ she said.

‘Weird to see someone in high school who was a popular girl end up this way. Never thought Miya would end up racially profiling some one like that,’ she added.

‘She was one of those girls who seemed to have everything handed to her.’

Miya is understood to be presently staying with mom, Nicole at her $389,000 house in Piru as the 22 year old now awaits her fate.