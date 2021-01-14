Jenny Cudd Midland Texas Flower shop owner & former mayoral candidate arrested after bragging breaking into Nancy Pelosi office.

A former Midland mayoral candidate and Texas flower shop owner was arrested on Wednesday after video she posted bragging about her part in the Capitol riot on Facebook went viral.

The FBI arrested Jenny Cudd and another Midland resident, Eliel Rosa, in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, which saw the former Midland mayoral candidate boasting on Facebook (see below) about breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the U.S. Capitol riot last Wednesday.

The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that Cudd and Rosa appeared Wednesday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Griffin in Midland.

Each is charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. The court set personal recognizance bonds for them.

Cudd, immediately following the protest, took to social media and claimed to have stormed the Capitol.

Meet Jenny Cudd from Midland Texas "WE did break down @SpeakerPelosi's office door and somebody stole her gavel and I took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera and that was on Fox News"

In Facebook video, Cudd says, ‘we did break down … Nancy Pelosi’s office door.’

But Cudd in a released statement backtracked, insisting that she didn’t personally go into Pelosi’s office or see people break down the door, and that when she said ‘we,’ she meant all of the people who were at the Capitol.

Cudd claimed simply walking through an open door and ‘not doing anything violent’ or ‘destroy any property.’

She went on to say that her original video was being taken out of context.

‘I don’t regret anything that I did, because I know that I did not damage any property or hurt any people,’ Cudd reiterated in her statement.

‘She’s basically just been charged with being there,’ her attorney, Don Flanary, said.

‘She did not break into Nancy Pelosi’s office,’ Flanary added. ‘She didn’t go anywhere inside or near it.’

Jenny Cudd who posted video confessing to breaking down Nancy Pelosi's door on viral Facebook video has a stockpile of weapons and ammo piled at her home.

‘We’re pretty confident that the cameras will show she was only in the public portions of the Capitol,’ Flanary said.

After the riot at the Capitol, Cudd’s Midland shop, Becky’s Flowers, was flooded with dozens of one-star reviews in which she was called a traitor and domestic terrorist, along with photos of her inside the Capitol.

Of note, Cudd has been active in protests in the Midland area against restrictions because of the coronavirus, including mask mandates and business closures. Video previously posted on social media (see immediately above) also included her expressing elation, ‘I hit the jackpot,’ upon coming across an ammunition selling a wide arsenal of weapons.

To date, more than 70 people are already facing federal and local charges in the Jan. 6 assault that left five dead. Hundreds more charges are expected as federal investigators comb tips, video and social media to identify and arrest suspects across the country.

Those already charged face a variety of counts including unlawful entry, disorderly conduct, theft, assault and weapons violations. A team of senior federal prosecutors are investigating more serious charges including sedition and conspiracy related to the “most heinous” acts at the Capitol.

Rounded up individuals include white nationalists, neo-Nazis and QAnon conspiracy theorists, coming from states as far-flung as Arizona and Oregon, while photographs from the riot have shown people wearing clothes with a range of antisemitic messages.