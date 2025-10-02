Southport 3 mass shooting victims identities as investigators announce that Nigel Max Edge intentionally planned mass shooting to take place at the American Fish Company at the marina.

The City of Southport has released the names of the victims killed in the deadly mass shooting over the weekend at the alleged hands of former army veteran, Nigel Max Edge.

The shooting at the American Fish Company on Saturday night, Sept. 27 left three people dead and five people injured.

The North Carolina town confirmed the following people who died in the shooting:

Joy Rogers , 64, from Southport

Solomon Banjo , 36, Charlottesville, VA

Michael Durbin, 56, Galena, OH

Southport where tragedy occurred described as ‘Hallmark town’

‘We ask that you be respectful of these victims’ families as they try to navigate this difficult situation,’ the city said in a statement.

According to a spokesperson with the city, the five people injured during the shooting are still hospitalized.

Speaking to WWAY, Lennie Rogers confirmed that his wife, Joy Rogers was one of the victims, with the bereaved husband saying they had retired and just moved to the Southport area about a year ago from California.

Southport Police Chief Todd Coring called Southport where the tragedy occurred ‘a ‘Hallmark town.’

‘To think that we had someone that pulled up on a boat and started shooting at the establishment is just heartbreaking,’ Coring said. ‘So it’s just devastating. And I think it’s, it’s put a mark on us that, that none of us want it to happen. But just like I’ve said, our community, we’re a safe community.’

Former military vet and purple heart recipient planned ‘intentional’ mass shooting

A makeshift memorial now sits on the dock outside the American Fish Company where just days earlier unsuspecting diners and revelers basked in the embers of a carefree evening until a discontent gunman struggling with mental health struggles and who over the years had filed a bizarre series of lawsuits arrived in a single engine boat and began shooting indiscriminately at the marina.

During his first court appearance Monday, Nigel Edge, formerly Sean William DeBevoise, a purple heart recipient, the former vet turned fisherman confessed to the shooting with investigators alleging the attack was premeditated.

Edge is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Prosecutors said the state is considering seeking the death penalty if he is convicted.

Edge’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 13 in Brunswick County.

Southport Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who was at American Fish Company on Friday, Sept. 26, or Saturday, Sept. 27, to share any information, photos, or video with investigators by calling (910) 457-7911.