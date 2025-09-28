: About author bio at bottom of article.

Southport N.C shooting leads to 3 dead, 8 injured after shooter fires from single engine boat along marina at American Fish Company restaurant. Social media identified suspect as Nigel Max Edge aka Sean William Debovoise of Oak Island, former ‘veteran with schizophrenia’ who has filed multiple civil rights lawsuits against government agencies. Mass shooting leaves 3 dead, 8 injured.

Three people were killed and eight were injured when a boat pulled up along a marina in Southport, North Carolina and opened fire.

The boat, described as a single engine ‘white center-console boat’ pulled up near the American Fish Company restaurant at the Southport Yacht Basin and fired into ‘unsuspecting’ diners, revelers and people milling around the popular Brunswick County tourist area.

#Update: Officials now confirm 11 victims in the #Southport, North Carolina restaurant shooting — 3 dead & 8 injured. Authorities say a person of interest is currently being questioned.#North_Carolina #USA pic.twitter.com/Plp3TjKZQFhttps://t.co/HARI5NKEJs — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) September 28, 2025

Nigel Max Edge aka Sean Debovoise of Oak Island, former ‘veteran with schizophrenia’ cited

The shooting took place between 9pm and 10pm on September 27.

The shooter then fled the scene on the water using the Intracoastal Waterway toward Oak Island with initial reports stating that an individual, thought to be the gunman soon after being taking into custody.

Authorities had yet to identify the suspect or wanted man, nevertheless sleuths on the web appeared to identify the alleged gunman as Nigel Max Edge of Oak Island, N.C according to a reverse imaging of the vessel the gunman was traveling in.

Read a post on X, ‘we have a suspect. Nigel Edge. @Asleep2000 did some sleuthing and was able to reverse image search. located a center console boat at a house connected to suspect.

we have a suspect. Nigel Edge. @Asleep2000 did some sleuthing and was able to reverse image search. located a center console boat at a house connected to suspect. #southportshooting #southport #NC #northcarolina pic.twitter.com/VkkeOiICXn — Mikey Kinahan (@MikeyKinahan) September 28, 2025

Alleged suspect filed multiple civil rights lawsuits

A further dive on social media led to Facebook account of Nigel Max Edge (https://www.facebook.com/nigel.edge.2025) where the individual had posted recent litigations.

According to social media, Nigel Edge is involved in several lawsuits against the US government, local sheriff’s department, and others for alleged civil rights violations.

According to Grok, Nigel Edge has filed multiple pro se lawsuits in U.S. District Court (E.D.N.C.), primarily alleging civil rights violations under 42 U.S.C. § 1983.

Key claims include: Eighth Amendment (cruel and unusual punishment, e.g., torture, drugging). – Fourth Amendment (unlawful searches, e.g., GPS tracking). Fourteenth Amendment (due process failures). Additional allegations: hate crimes, human trafficking, genocide, kidnapping, attempted murder, conspiracy involving family, police, and government. Cases like 7:2024cv01086 were dismissed; others (e.g., 7:2025cv00598) are ongoing with motions to dismiss.

Stated a user on X, ‘Nigel Max Edge aka Sean Debovoise is the suspected shooter. He is a veteran with schizophrenia and massive brain damage after being shot in the head.’

Posted another user on X, ‘Alleged Southport NC shooting person of interest changed his name to the alias NIGEL MAX EDGE, which appears to be an anagram formed by the words MANGLED EX-GI. The alleged shooter appears to have suffered severe injuries in the US military.’

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office yet to confirm suspect

Town officials issued an urgent warning to locals to avoid the area and remain in their homes.

The wrote in a Facebook post just before 10pm: ‘There are reports of an active shooter in the Southport Yacht Basin.

‘There is an unknown number of injuries. Avoid the area and remain in your homes.

‘Please report any suspicious activity immediately to 911.’

The boat was described as a ‘white center console boat.’

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on social media that they were assisting the city of Southport with the incident.

They said: ‘Please keep all those affected, as well as our first responders, in your thoughts and prayers.’

During a Sunday early morning update, the Oak Island Police Department stated the U.S. Coast Guard intercepting a suspect matching the shooter’s description at a public boat ramp and being brought to custody and being questioned with assistance from state and federal investigators.

Authorities stress there is no further known threat, but extra patrols remain in place as the investigation continues.

Brunswick County officials had yet to announce any motive in the mass shooting.

Southport, NC is about 20 miles south of Wilmington, NC on the Cape Fear River.

American Fish Company boasts itself as one of the neighborhoods ‘favorite hangouts.’ On Saturdays their live band Bacon Grease takes the stage from 7pm to 10pm.