Sean William DeBevoise aka Nigel Max Edge former military vet suspected gunman in Southport, North Carolina shooting that left 3 dead, 8 injured published a book on Amazon alleging betrayal by the military along with filing a series of bizarre lawsuits.

As authorities continue to interview a suspect in the aftermath of the Southport, North Carolina mass shooting that left 3 dead and six injured (revised down from 8), Saturday night, social media identified a former military veteran turned fisherman with a history of bizarre filed lawsuits as the alleged gunman.

The suspected Southport shooter according to social media, is Sean William DeBevoise, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who legally changed his name to Nigel Max Edge (or Nigel Edge). He is approximately 40 years old and lived in nearby Oak Island, NC. DeBevoise suffered severe traumatic brain injuries during his 2006 deployment in Iraq, including a possible gunshot wound to the head, leading to diagnoses of schizophrenia and disorganized thinking.

Former military vet self published on Amazon being betrayed by the army

Public records and social media show he filed multiple lawsuits, railed against perceived conspiracies (e.g., a “white supremacist LGBTQ pedophile ring” targeting him), and self-published a book titled ‘Headshot-Betrayal of a Nation (Truth Hurts)’ on Amazon.

Reads a description in part on Amazon: ‘After the attacks of 9/11, Sean knew that his only course of action was to serve his country. Joining the Marines, he found a mental and physical challenge that he planned to excel at. Although he sensed the behavior and many things said by fellow Marines to be disturbing, he willingly deployed to Iraq where he encountered a war-zone that would rip his body to shreds. Taking four bullets including one to the head, Sean’s life would never be the same, but it was the fact that all of this was at the hand of friendly fire that would provide the most crippling mental damage.’

‘Sean killed insurgents on that fateful day when he was locked in a warehouse and left to die by his own men. Returning home, the nightmare seemed to become even more horrifying. Although he has worked tirelessly to recover the use of his body and to reclaim his life from those who did everything in their power to take it from him, he still grapples with a mysterious story that the US military doesn’t want you to know.’

An injured veteran, he ran a GoFundMe (where he raised circa $18,488) to buy a fishing boat and start a fishing business.

In a video he shared on social media for his GoFundme fundraiser, Sean William DeBevoise mentions growing up in New City, New York (just north of NYC) and being a junior in high school when 9-11 happened in 2001, influencing his decision to soon after join the military.

Former military vet files a series of bizarre lawsuits

DeBevoise mentions having been shot four times while serving in the military with residue shrapnel pervading his head and body.

He mentions serving in Haiti and Iraq twice, where he was deployed as a sniper and in a GoFundme video which he ran seeking funding for a fishing boat, believed to the single engine boat used during the Southport Yacht basin.

Nigel Max Edge’s lawsuits, like 7:2024cv01086, allege a conspiracy tied to events like the Iraq War, Abu Ghraib which which the plaintiff claims was derived from an Epstein p*do ring run by the authorities responsible for the “Attacks on 9/11”.

The allegation that the United States was responsible for human rights violations in connection with the treatment of Iraqi prisoners during the Abu Ghraib Scandal

Other claims include civil rights violations under §1983: cruel punishment (Eighth Amendment), unlawful searches (Fourth), due process failures (Fourteenth), plus hate crimes, human trafficking, attempted murder (alleged poisoning on multiple occasions), being kidnapped, drugged, tortured, and suffering slander. Specifics involve family falsifying his birth certificate, police poisoning/harassment, and military hate crimes. Many claims were dismissed for failing to state a claim or lack of jurisdiction.

Most recent lawsuit was filed on July 25th, citing LGBT themes

The alleged shooter further filed court documents blaming doctors, LBGTQ code to purposely hinder his medical care and hindering his legal justice.

His most recent lawsuit was filed on July 25th, against Novant Heath Brunswick Medical Center and Dr. Tighe and Theressa Long, titled, ‘Petition For Writ of Certiorari,’ citing aggrieved LGBT themes.

The suits blame doctors, LBGTQ code in purposely hindering his medical care along with hindering his legal justice.

DeBevoise was once involved with country singer Kellie Pickler. The two attended the 2012 CMT Awards together, but their connection soon soured. DeBevoise later sued Pickler, claiming she had attempted to murder him.

During a press conference Southport Police Chief Todd Coring confirmed that authorities are actively investigating two crime scenes, the restaurant where the shooting occurred in Southport, leaving 3 dead and six injured and a location on Oak Island where a person of interest is being questioned. Chief Coring noted that it is too early to determine a motive.