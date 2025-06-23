Caysen Allison sentenced to 10 years jail in ‘self defence’ fatal stabbing of fellow classmate, Joe Ramirez at Texas, Belton High School.

A Texas man, 21, who previously admitted to fatally stabbing a classmate ‘in self defense’ following a fight at a school bathroom in 2022 was on Monday sentenced to ten years jail, the maximum allowed.

Caysen Allison was sentenced to 10 years prison after he was convicted last month in the fatal stabbing of Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., 18, during a fight in the boy’s bathroom at Belton High School back on May 3, 2022.

The sentencing followed Allison who had faced a murder charge being convicted of the lesser crime of criminally negligent homicide by a jury in April. Allison had hypothetically faced up to 99 years jail time had he been convicted of the more serious charge of murder.

Caysen Allison defense lawyer claimed acting in ‘self defense’

Nevertheless, a judge found that a deadly weapon was used during the fatal encounter, which expanded the maximum sentence for Allison.

A previous report stated Allison’s lawyer, Zachary Boyd, claiming that the then-18-year-old acted in self defense after finding himself forced to fight Ramirez and a group of his friends.

Video previously shared in court showed Ramirez throwing a punch at Allison with the then 18 year old responding by swinging at Ramirez with a knife in his hand. The video ends with Ramirez cornered before the teenagers all run out of the bathroom.

Ramirez managed to leave the bathroom according to school surveillance video before collapsing in the hallways while blood pours out of his body. Footage showed the school nurse attempting to perform life saving measures on the teen before mortally succumbing a short time later after being rushed to hospital.

Coming into Monday’s sentencing, Allison had faced anywhere from two to ten years jail, with the presiding judge electing to impose the maximum sentence of ten years, KCEN News reported.

Victim’s family ask for maximum allowable sentence of ten years

Nine witnesses took the stand before noon on Monday prior to Allison being sentenced. Taking the stand was a Belton ISD teacher, a nurse, along with Joe Ramirez’s aunt who had asked the judge to give Allison the maximum sentence, KXXV reported.

At the time of the stabbing left the school and went home, with campus being placed on a precautionary lockdown. Allison was arrested shortly with a knife covered in blood found at Allison’s house according to investigators.

During the trial, a witness testified about the tense relationship between Allison and Ramirez, even stating that Ramirez pulled a gun on Allison following a prom after party.

Ramirez’s ex-girlfriend also stated that the fight was supposed to happen off campus and that Allison admitted to wanting Ramirez ‘on life support.’

Allison has been on house arrest since posting $175,000 bail back in July 2022.