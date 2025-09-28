Nigel Max Edge, Oak Island, North Carolina man charged in Southport, North Carolina mass shooting that left 3 dead and five injured. Gunman was former vet going by the name of Sean William DeBevoise who suffered mental trauma wounds from combat and who accused the military of abandoning him in an Amazon self published book along with filing a series of bizarre lawsuits.

A 40 year old Oak Island, North Carolina man was early Sunday morning charged with the Southport Yacht basin shooting that left 3 dead and five injured (revised down from 8 injured), with the suspect facing a total of 13 felony charges including first degree murder and attempted murder.

Nigel Max Edge, 40, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

#Update: Officials now confirm 11 victims in the #Southport, North Carolina restaurant shooting — 3 dead & 8 injured. Authorities say a person of interest is currently being questioned.#North_Carolina #USA pic.twitter.com/Plp3TjKZQFhttps://t.co/HARI5NKEJs — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) September 28, 2025

Nigel Max Edge was previously Sean William DeBevoise military vet

Warrants observed by the North Carolina Beat state, Edge using a short-barrel AR rifle equipped with a suppressor, folding stock, and scope during the attack.

He is currently being held without bond at the Brunswick County Jail.

Of note, Nigel Edge was formerly known as Sean William DeBevoise, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran before changing his name in November 2023 according to North Carolina court records.

Warrants list Edge’s address as NW 10th Street in Oak Island. Google Images of his home on that street show a photo of a boat with the words ‘Game On’ written on the side near the bow.

we have a suspect. Nigel Edge. @Asleep2000 did some sleuthing and was able to reverse image search. located a center console boat at a house connected to suspect. #southportshooting #southport #NC #northcarolina pic.twitter.com/VkkeOiICXn — Mikey Kinahan (@MikeyKinahan) September 28, 2025

Former vet accused the military of betraying him in self published Amazon book

Public records and social media show Nigel Edge filing multiple lawsuits, rallying against perceived conspiracies (e.g., a “white supremacist LGBTQ pedophile ring” targeting him), and self-published a book titled ‘Headshot-Betrayal of a Nation (Truth Hurts)’ on Amazon in 2020 under the name of Sean William DeBevoise.

Reads a description in part on Amazon: ‘After the attacks of 9/11, Sean knew that his only course of action was to serve his country. Joining the Marines, he found a mental and physical challenge that he planned to excel at. Although he sensed the behavior and many things said by fellow Marines to be disturbing, he willingly deployed to Iraq where he encountered a war-zone that would rip his body to shreds. Taking four bullets including one to the head, Sean’s life would never be the same, but it was the fact that all of this was at the hand of friendly fire that would provide the most crippling mental damage.’

‘Sean killed insurgents on that fateful day when he was locked in a warehouse and left to die by his own men. Returning home, the nightmare seemed to become even more horrifying. Although he has worked tirelessly to recover the use of his body and to reclaim his life from those who did everything in their power to take it from him, he still grapples with a mysterious story that the US military doesn’t want you to know.’

Nigel Max Edge’s lawsuits, like 7:2024cv01086, allege a conspiracy tied to events like the Iraq War, Abu Ghraib which which the plaintiff claims was derived from an Epstein p*do ring run by the authorities responsible for the “Attacks on 9/11”.

The allegation that the United States was responsible for human rights violations in connection with the treatment of Iraqi prisoners during the Abu Ghraib Scandal.

Other claims include civil rights violations under §1983: cruel punishment (Eighth Amendment), unlawful searches (Fourth), due process failures (Fourteenth), plus hate crimes, human trafficking, attempted murder (alleged poisoning on multiple occasions), being kidnapped, drugged, tortured, and suffering slander. Specifics involve family falsifying his birth certificate, police poisoning/harassment, and military hate crimes. Many claims were dismissed for failing to state a claim or lack of jurisdiction.

His most recent lawsuit was filed on July 25th, against Novant Heath Brunswick Medical Center and Dr. Tighe and Theressa Long, titled, ‘Petition For Writ of Certiorari,’ citing aggrieved LGBT themes.

The suits blame doctors, LBGTQ code in purposely hindering his medical care along with hindering his legal justice.