Joshua Runkles, a former sheriff’s deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho arrested ahead of Charlie Kirk memorial in Glendale, Arizona after going into areas with a gun and falsely saying was a member of law enforcement. Intent and purpose yet to be discovered.

An armed man pretending to be a law enforcement officer one day before a Charlie Kirk memorial at an Arizona stadium has been arrested.

Joshua Patrick Runkles, 42, a former deputy sheriff from Idaho, was seen carrying two guns and knives when he was apprehended at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Friday.

What was armed former Idaho sheriff’s deputy doing at upcoming Charlie Kirk memorial stadium?

At around 12:15pm, an officer with the Arizona Department of Public Safety encountered Runkles, who claimed he was working with a security detail through Turning Point USA, Kirk’s foundation.

When asked to identify himself, Runkles allegedly presented a badge with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and an Idaho law enforcement identification card.

Officers then asked Runkles if he was armed, according to court documents. He said yes and was turned away at the gate by personnel who told him he’d have to contact representatives with Turning Point USA if he wanted to be let in according to Fox News.

At roughly 2:00pm, Runkles was seen inside the stadium, according to the probable cause statement. It remained unclear how the man gained access.

Runkles was arrested, where he was found with ‘a loaded pistol, a revolver and several knives’, police said.

His law enforcement identification badge and ID card were found not to be active, and officials confirmed he was no longer employed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.

Following his arrest, Runkles was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and carrying a weapon into a prohibited place. Runkles is scheduled to next appear in court on Thursday.

Runkles was released on bond around 10am on Saturday.

America on edge following conservative icon’s assassination

‘An investigation is ongoing to determine his intent and purpose at the stadium. Runkles has since been released on bond,’ according to Arizona DPS.

The U.S. Secret Service said it is investigating in coordination with local law enforcement an ‘individual who was observed exhibiting suspicious behavior’ at State Farm Stadium.

The man’s arrest comes as officials are, ‘tracking several threats of unknown credibility’ ahead of the high-profile event on Sunday, according to ABC News.

Kirk, 31, a married father of two and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was killed while engaging with audience during an outdoor meet on campus of Utah Valley University. His suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, was charged with first-degree murder.

The Department of Homeland Security has designated his memorial service as a Level 1 Special Event, the highest possible rating.

It will feature speakers such as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The service, called ‘Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk’, is due to begin at 11am local time, with doors open from 8am.

Guests are asked to don their ‘Sunday best’, wearing red, white and blue for the United States.

‘This event is first come, first served based on stadium capacity,’ according to the event’s website.

All guests will be screened with metal detectors upon entry, and patted down as a last resort. Those who do not consent will be denied entry, officials said.

Alcohol, weapons, fireworks, drones, bags and clothing deemed obscene or indecent are all among the long list of prohibited items.

The stadium, home to the NFL Arizona Cardinals, has seating for 63,400 people and can expand to over 73,000 for larger events.

Trump is said to have personally requested the 63,000-capacity home of the Arizona Cardinals to welcome mourners travelling from across the country.

Kirk is set to be laid to rest in Phoenix, Arizona. The state is where Kirk lived with is wife, Erika, 36, and their two children before his death.

The service is being organized by Turning Point USA, which was co-founded by Kirk when he was a teenager in 2012. His wife, Erika, took on the role of CEO and Chair of the Board following his passing.

The non-profit, which advocates for conservative politics on American campuses, invited fans to celebrate Kirk, ‘an American legend,’ and his ‘remarkable life and enduring legacy.’

Kirk’s death has prompted fierce political debate around upholding free speech and the threat of political violence to American democracy.

Social media comments regarding the assassination of the controversial conservative figure have resulted in dismissals, firings, and resignations across the country and state in the days since his shooting death.