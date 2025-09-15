Dr Michelle Bravo fired for defending Kirk’s assassination over Israel support

Dr Michelle Bravo University of Miami neurologist fired for defending Charlie Kirk’s assassination over Israel support as social media goes into meltdown following ‘controversial’ remarks.

A neurologist was fired from the University of Miami on Saturday after sharing a post about conservative influencer Charlie Kirk’s assassination which left South Florida locals fuming.

Dr. Michelle Bravo posted on her Instagram story a screenshot of a post by another user on X about Kirk’s assassination, according to The Miami Hurricane, the university’s student newspaper.

Dr. Michelle Bravo Instagram account: https://t.co/hSlfXeUebJ Dr. Michelle Bravo UMiami profile: https://t.co/e8BG3C6zO2

Read the post, ‘What was done to Charlie Kirk has been done to countless Palestinian babies, children, girls, boys, women and men not just over the past two years of the ongoing genocide, but decades. And whenever it happened, and it’s on camera and we all saw it, Charlie Kirk came out to say: ‘I love this, I want more of this. The people who did this are great and I love them and they should keep doing it forever.’ As Malcom said, the chickens have come home to roost.’

The Instagram account @stop_antisemitism posted about Dr. Bravo’s statement on X, screenshotting it and including an image of her UHealth profile.

Needless to say the post didn’t go down well with South Florida’s Jewish and stronghold Republican community, who demanded Bravo’s ouster.

Posted one user on X, ‘She shockingly posted to her Instagram her justification for the assassination of Charlie Kirk over his support for Israel. How can this woman be entrusted with patients?’

Wrote a commentator, ‘… for those of us who live in South Florida, you are going to lose the trust of a LOT of patients if you make us feel unsafe because one of your physicians hates Israelis, Jews, Zionists, and admirers of Charlie Kirk. Take some action!’

Responded another, ‘Would not want to be her patient.’

Retribution was swift.

The Miller School of Medicine Instagram account @umiamimedecine and the UMiami Health System account @umiamihealth released a joint statement on Saturday afternoon condemning Dr. Bravo’s words and confirming that the her employment had been terminated.

‘The University of Miami regrets unacceptable public commentary made by one of our employees. This individual is no longer employed by our institution. Freedom of speech is a fundamental right,’ the statement said. ‘At the same time, expressions that condone or endorse violence or are incompatible with our policies and values are not acceptable.’

Dr. Bravo’s profile has already been removed from UHealth’s website and appears as unavailable.

The fired neurosurgeon to date has declined to respond to media overture for comment.