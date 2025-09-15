Home Scandal and Gossip Englewood surgeon who cheered Charlie Kirk murder resigns as nurse who called...

Dr. Matthew Jung, Englewood, NJ surgeon resigns after nurse Lexi Kuenzle calls him out on Instagram for ‘cheering’ Charlie Kirk assassination, only for her employer to suspend her. 

He probably should’ve kept his opinions to himself … A New Jersey surgeon who allegedly ‘cheered’ Charlie Kirk’s murder has resigned — and the nurse who was suspended for calling him out has been reinstated, an Englewood hospital stated on Tuesday. 

Dr. Matthew Jung of Englewood Health quit following Wednesday’s imbroglio — which went down moments following news of Kirk’s assassination while fielding student questions at Utah Value University.

Pictured, Lexi Kuenzle, Englewood, NJ nurse who was suspended for sharing Dr Matthew Jung ‘cheering’ shooting of Charlie Kirk.

‘I hate Charlie Kirk. He had it coming. He deserved it,’

‘We have accepted the physician’s resignation,’ a representative from Englewood Health told the nypost.

Jung allegedly openly celebrated news of Kirk’s murder in front of the hospital’s nurses’ station, allegedly claiming, ‘I hate Charlie Kirk. He had it coming. He deserved it,’ leaading to nurse Lexi Kuenzle questioning how a person whose job is saving lives could ever cheer a death.

Kuenzle later posted about the incident on her Instagram page only to be later suspended only for the hospital to now do an about face and state the medical worker had  been reinstated.

‘The nurse is expected to work her scheduled shifts,’ the Englewood Health rep said — disputing reports that Kuenzle had been fired or suspended without pay.

‘The nurse was never fired; was never told she would be fired by Englewood Hospital; and will not miss any pay as part of our review of this matter,’ the representative told the tabloid.

Englewood Health reads the tea-leaves

‘Englewood Health is committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all.’

In the immediate days after the alleged episode going viral, a regard of the hospital’s masthead revealed the general surgeon no longer being listed. It wasn’t until Tuesday that it was validated that Dr Matthew Jung left the hospital.

News of Kuenzle’s suspension lead to an avalanche of criticism against the hospital, with some demanding that the hospital be boycotted. 

Posted one user on X, ‘This hospital f***ed around, and now they’re about to find out.’

Kuenzel has already filed a lawsuit in Bergen County Superior Court against the hospital, Jung and others, claiming she was wrongly suspended. It remains unclear if she will now drop the suit. 

 