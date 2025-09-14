Lexi Kuenzle, Englewood, NJ nurse files lawsuit after being fired for sharing Dr Matthew Jung cheering shooting death of Charlie Kirk on her Instagram account. As it now appears Dr Jung himself is no longer employed by medical outlet.

A registered nurse in N.J has filed a lawsuit against her Englewood employer and a surgeon after claiming she was fired by the hospital after she ‘spoke out’ against ‘vile’ comments the ‘general’ surgeon allegedly made in the aftermath of of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Lexi Kuenzle, a nurse at Englewood Health, filed a lawsuit Friday in Bergen County Superior County Court against the hospital, Dr. Matthew Jung and others claiming she was wrongly fired for calling out comments the doctor made on her personal Instagram account.

‘I hate Charlie Kirk. He had it coming. He deserved it,’

‘[Kuenzle] had the audacity to question how Dr. Jung can comply with the Hippocratic Oath’s and the American Medical Association’s Code of Medical Ethics while celebrating the murder of a non-violent Christian speaker who was on a college campus,’ the suit claims according to DropBox.

According to the suit, Kuenzle was in front of a nurse’s station with eight other nurses, and a patient in a stretcher, when the news of Kirk’s death broke.

‘Oh, my God! That’s terrible! I love him!’ Kuenzle said.

‘I hate Charlie Kirk. He had it coming. He deserved it,’ the surgeon is allegedly to have retorted.

‘You’re a doctor. How could you say someone deserved to die?’ Kuenzie recalled replying according to the suit.

‘It was mind-blowing to me ,’ the 33-year-old Hoboken resident told the nypost. ‘I was so angry and upset.’

Lexi Kuenzle told to look for a new job after sharing doctor comments

Kuenzle said she reported Wednesday’s incident to management immediately and then posted about it on social media when she got home.

But should she have posted the work place incident on her private account? And did that go against her employment contract and hospital etiquette? Irrespectively of how inappropriate any alleged comments may have been.

Kuenzle claims the following day being pulled into a meeting with hospital management and suspended without pay pending a probe. A union rep also sent Kuenzle an email, suggesting she start looking for another job.

‘Lexi, I am heading into work for a few hours but wanted to touch base to see how you are doing and to make sure that you had my contact information,’ the sender wrote. ‘I am sure you recognize the seriousness of the current situation. The posting with the ED affiliation and the disagreement in front of an awake patient are at the heart of this extremely serious matter. I have to advise you that this may lead to termination.’

Kuenzle, an avid conservative whose Instagram photos include her posing in a bikini holding an American flag and a large cardboard figure of President Trump, has been a nurse for 10 years, including nearly two at Englewood Health.

The doctor did offer to ‘buy lunch’ for the nurses who heard his rant, but if Jung ‘were to follow through on his mocking offer it would not have included plaintiff because she had been suspended without pay,’ according to the lawsuit.

Kuenzle suit seeks unspecified damages.

In the immediate aftermath, netizens pointed out that Dr Jung’s bio and social media account connected to Englewood were no longer on the hospital masthead.

Interestingly Dr. Jung’s bio has been deleted by Englewood Health Org as as their entire X account!! I hope Lexi Kuenzle (@lexikuenzle) owns Englewood Health after she sues the heck out of them!! pic.twitter.com/bC3jnKiPyh — Arrest The Traitors 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Con10tious) September 13, 2025

Is Dr. Matthew Jung still employed at Englewood Health?

The alleged episode led to GOP activist Scott Presler questioning whether Jung ought to have the ability to treat patients who disagree with his politics.

‘Would he treat them differently? Would he allow his emotions to cloud his judgement, as he did by saying such a statement in front of a patient?’ he asked.

Englewood Health has to date declined to respond to media overtures for comment along with Jung who was not be able to be reached. It remained unclear if the surgeon also continued to work at the medical facility.