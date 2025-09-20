Elizabeth Clark, Rockaway Township NJ teacher resigns following backlash over comments she posted over Charlie Kirk on social media as the educator insists she ‘feared for her safety.’

A culture of consequences has descended America … A N.J elementary teacher has ‘resigned’ following controversial comments she shared on social media following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Elizabeth Clark, a fifth-grade math and social studies teacher at Katherine D. Malone Elementary School, officially resigned Tuesday at the Rockaway Township’s BOE meeting.

This is a fifth grade elementary school teacher in Rockaway, New Jersey. I hope she shows more compassionate Behavior towards her kids in her classroom, but it’s doubtful. pic.twitter.com/pLZi7HCn5d — New Jersey Project (@fight4newjersey) September 13, 2025

Rockaway Township 5th grade teacher comments lead to backlash

Screenshots show that Clark commented on a Sept. 10 social media post regarding Kirk’s assassination, writing ‘Some people have to die – buh bye.’

Several social media users called Clark out on her comments, tagging Rockaway Township and school officials. Others demanded that she be fired from her position at the school.

Rockaway School District Policy 3282 states, ‘When using personal social networking sites, school staff members…Shall not use social networking sites to post any materials which promote violence.’

The educator’s ‘ouster’ follows residents sharing their concerns over the ‘inflammatory’ remarks during the Board of Education at the Tuesday meeting.

‘Public assassination and celebrating it is detrimental to the children,’ one resident told the Board. ‘We don’t know what this teacher is indoctrinating in the classroom. I think people are worried about that. We don’t want to raise our kids around somebody that is pro-murder… I have never heard of a teacher in this system ever do this.’

The district said it released a statement saying the situation was being handled internally.

No such statement was released regarding the controversy behind Clark’s comment, according to several Rockaway residents, Patch reported.

The board later confirmed during the meeting that Clark had resigned. Her resignation was finalized in a late-added agenda item that approved her resignation.

Clark told the Daily Record that her decision to resign came after she was put on administrative leave on Sept. 11.

‘I resigned because I feared for my safety,’ Clark told The Daily Record. ‘And me being present at the school would have caused safety concerns for the children. I did not feel Rockaway could protect me and keep me safe.’

Polarized America in the aftermath of political violence

Kirk, a married father of two and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was killed while engaging with an audience on the campus of Utah Valley University. His suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, was charged with first-degree murder.

Social media comments regarding the assassination of the controversial conservative figure have resulted in dismissals, firings, and resignations across the country and state in the days since his shooting death.

A Bergen County doctor recently resigned after a nurse reported his reaction to the assassination of Kirk.

Similarly, a University of Miami neurologist was fired over Instagram post condemning Charlie Kirk.

While in Michigan, an Office Depot worker fired for refusing to print flyers for Charlie Kirk vigil calling them ‘political propaganda.’

While in upstate NY, two Syracuse University professors were placed on leave for comments seemingly cheering the conservative activist’s death.

Welcome to a polarized divided America.