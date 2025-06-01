Jerry Nadler office raided by DHS officers ‘checking’ for ‘rioters’ raises questions of illegitimate protocol amid accusations of the agency using intimidation against non citizens and citizens alike as it seeks to enforce the Trump administration’s controversial immigration mandate.

Disconcert has followed the release of viral video showing Department of Homeland (DHS) staffers raiding a Democratic congressman’s NYC office and briefly detaining a female staffer following ICE claims that ‘they had a right to check’ following allegations that the office was ‘harboring rioters’ from a nearby demonstration.

The episode led to Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler condemning the actions of the Trump administration and DHS as ‘aggressive and heavy-handed tactics’ in the agency’s attempts to ‘forcefully’ enter the congressman’s office and ‘detain’ individuals ‘accused’ of breaking the law earlier in the week.

Donald Trump administration and Department of Homeland Security protocol

‘President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are sowing chaos in our communities, using intimidation tactics against both citizens and non-citizens in a reckless and dangerous manner. In the most recent and deeply troubling incident, DHS agents forcefully entered my Congressional office and handcuffed a member of my staff,’ Nadler, 77, said in a statement released Saturday in the aftermath of Wednesday’s dramatic episode.

Gothamist reported video of the unfolding incident was recorded by a person who was monitoring activity in immigration court amidst ongoing demonstrations, with footage capturing DHS officers handcuffing an unidentified female staff member. The brief detention follows claims Nadler’s office was harboring demonstrators protesting against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

‘No she did not. That is not what happened,’ another staff member is heard saying off camera.

‘She pushed him back,’ an unidentified officer responds.

‘I’m a federal officer,’ a DHS official said to a staff member who was stopping him from entering a private section of the congressional office and asking if they had a search warrant. The officer said no, they did not have a warrant.

At what cost ‘administering’ controversial immigration policy?

‘We have the right to check,’ the un-identified officer is heard saying. ‘You’re harboring rioters in the office.’

In the background another officer can be heard yelling ‘stop resisting,’ as the detained female staffer is heard crying.

The unidentified staff member eventually relents, allowing the officer to enter the area.

Of note the congressional office is located in the same downtown, Manhattan, Varick Street building as the federal immigration court. The court has been the site of demonstrations crticizing DHS actions and policy, decrying it as illegal and without regard of due process.

In the aftermath, Nadler said the officers actions demonstrated ‘a deeply troubling disregard for proper legal boundaries.’

‘If this can happen in a Member of Congress’s office, it can happen to anyone — and it is happening,’ said the New York congressman, calling on DHS and Trump to ‘halt the use of these dangerous tactics.’

Nadler also criticized the administration’s ‘use of the expedited removal process which denies due process to immigrants and citizens alike.’

The detained staff member was ultimately not arrested, nor was she charged with a crime. She told Gothamist that ‘everything was resolved’ while declining to comment further. No protesters were found or arrested at the site as demonstrators once again gathered later that day outside the immigration courthouse.

The Department of Homeland Security officials have since insisted their Federal Protective Service officers were conducting a legitimate security check.

They claimed they received reports that protesters were hiding inside the congressional office and had briefly detained the worker for being ‘verbally confrontational and physically blocking access to the officer.’

‘Based on earlier incidents in a nearby facility, FPS officers were concerned about the safety of the federal employees in the office and went to the location to ensure the safety and wellbeing of those present,’ Homeland Security officials told the New York Post.

Do you suppose?