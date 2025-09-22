Erika Kirk forgives assassin during deification of conservative icon during Glendale, Arizona memorial which sees conservative elite attend and Charlie Kirk hailed as a true patriot & ‘martyr’ who fought & died for American values.

Up to 200,000 attendees packed a Glendale, Arizona stadium where they had come along with Donald Trump, Elon Musk and America’s political conservative elite to pay homage to slain conservative activist, Charlie Kirk during a Sunday afternoon memorial service.

The event which was likened in scale to a Super Bowl or a presidential funeral saw thousands singing and praying, while they waited for the doors to open at 8am local time to the Glendale’s State Farm Stadium. By 10am, the 73,000-plus venue was full and well-wishers were directed to a nearby overflow arena, with many pilgrims from all over the country coming in droves to pay homage ‘their patriot’.

I can’t believe I have to do this.

For the leftists who bitched about @MrsErikaKirk going live the first time after Charlie’s death who complained about “Not seeing any tears” or “she’s acting” I recorded a bit of her memorial speech for her late husband. #WeAreCharlieKirk… pic.twitter.com/XP2A8k6nOE — 𝕥ꪮꪖડ𝕥ꪗᕕ༼✿•̀︿•́༽ᕗ 🤍✊🏻 (@ToastyMosty6969) September 21, 2025

Charlie Kirk deified as ‘Free Speech martyr’

Kirk, who was one of the most prominent voices of Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, as well as a prolific campaign organiser, evangelical Christian and a confidant of Vice President JD Vance, was assassinated while speaking on a university campus in Utah on September 10. He was 31.

His murder has rocked US politics, particularly on the right, with the country sharply divided about a spate of political violence that has run from the attempt on Trump’s life last year to the assassination of Democratic lawmaker Melissa Hortman and now the killing of Kirk. A 22-year-old man from Utah has been charged over Kirk’s murder.

Addressing well wishers who had come to share in ‘America’s grief’ in the incomprehensible death of a political icon, as controversial and divisive as many of his points of views were, was Kirk’s widow, Erika.

The former Miss Arizona and devout religious spouse spoke about seeing her husband’s body in a hospital after he had been killed. ‘I saw the wound that ended his life. I felt everything you would expect to feel … but there was something else too,’ she told attendees and viewers watching from home.

‘I also saw on his lips the faintest smile, and that told me something important. It revealed to me a great mercy from God … it told me that Charlie didn’t suffer.’

Later, through tears, Erika Kirk cited the prayer said to have been uttered by Jesus Christ on the cross: ‘Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.’

Then, her voice dropped to a whisper, and she said of her husband’s assassin: ‘That man. That young man. I forgive him.’

on a human level I feel for Erika Kirk. The look on her face here. Heartbreaking. My heart goes out. pic.twitter.com/1XtTrUeSk1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2025

Crackdown on the ‘radical left’

Trump spoke last in the five-hour memorial, lavishing praise on Kirk as ‘one of the brightest lights of his generation’, who was slain by a ‘radicalised, cold-blooded monster’.

‘He’s a martyr now for America, freedom,’ the president said. ‘None of us will ever forget Charlie Kirk, and neither, now, will history.’

Late in his speech, Trump addressed the country’s complex reaction to Kirk’s assassination, which has featured some progressives dismissing or even celebrating his death, and conservatives seeking vengeance. The Trump administration has also signalled a crackdown on what it decried as ‘left-wing radicals’ whom the Republican accuses of inciting discord and violence and upheaval in the nation.

‘No side in American politics has a monopoly on disturbed or misguided people,’ Trump said.

A claim not borne by facts which shows that most political violence in the US has been orchestrated by ‘radical right’ fringes.

Continued Trump, ‘But there’s one part of our political community that believes they have a monopoly on truth, goodness and virtue, and concludes also they have a monopoly on power, thought and speech.

‘Atrocities of this kind … are the eventual consequence of that kind of thinking. If speech is violence, then some are bound to conclude that violence is justified to stop speech.’

Trump invited Erika Kirk back on stage at the end of his speech; he hugged and consoled her as she rested her head on her savior his shoulder. A ‘somber act’ that was multi replayed across U.S airwaves.

Stated White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and chief architect of political machinations, earlier that day while addressed his MAGA disciples as he extolled the nation’s ‘indecent’ enemies: ‘You are nothing. You are wickedness, you are jealousy, you are envy, you are hatred. You can build nothing. You can produce nothing. You can create nothing,’

America divided, America polarized, America searching for transcendence

‘We are the ones who build. We are the ones who create. We are the ones who lift up humanity. You thought you could kill Charlie Kirk? You have made him immortal.

‘You have no idea the dragon you have awakened. You have no idea how determined we will be to save this civilisation, to save the West, to save this republic.’

It remained unclear how a discontent 22 year old Utah man who continues to deny any involvement in the assassination came to necessarily represent the ‘wicked left’, if not for his steeped fascination for internet meme culture, gaming and of course his warped romance with his transgender boyfriend.

For now, the MAGA attendees had found a common enemy, a transgression on their national character and identity that the Trump administration promised to excise and rid America of. Or had he?

In the end, the Charlie Kirk’s memorial and funeral had become a kind of collective catharsis and healing for the nation, along with a kind of obsequious PR event, virtue signalling the notion of a united America and the conservative’s belief that religion, ‘correct speech,’ and faith in God, Donald Trump would re-align the U.S and help it once again restore its greatness amid increased economic woes, rising unemployment, stubbornly high inflation, political turbulence, wealth inequality not seen since the Robber Baron’s, Americans struggling with all time high credit card debt and rapidly declining social mobility – except for maybe the elite and their children and the fortunate few where meritocracy still occasionally plays out.

All issues and state of affairs that existed before Trump resumed his second term and issues that would likely continue to deteriorate when the corporate captured Democrats one day return to office and pitch their own martyr or latest conspiracy theory to their ‘devout’ followers …