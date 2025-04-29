Marianne Akers, Chatham, Illinois, driver that killed 4 school girls at YNOT After School Camp had seizure prior to crash (and once again at hospital) as fatal victims id as: Ainsley Johnson, age 8, Kathryn Corley, age 7, Alma Buhnerkempe, age 7 and Rylee Britton, age 18.

A Chatham, Illinois woman who plowed into a school building and killed four female students, three before entering the building and another inside along with injuring another six students allegedly had a seizure moments prior to the crash.

Marianne Akers of Chatham, IL, 44, was id as the female driver behind a black Jeep that plowed into a building at the YNOT After School Camp, circa 3.20 p.m, Monday on Breckenridge Road in Chatham.

4 Chatham school girl fatalities identified

The vehicle hit multiple people outside the building before continuing through it. It also struck people inside the building before exiting through the west wall.

Initial reports told of Akers veering off the road for unknown reasons and traveling through a field before hitting the building. Investigators stated that they didn’t believe Akers intentionally striking the building.

ISP in a Facebook release, confirmed four fatalities. Two 7-year-olds, an 8-year-old, and an 18-year-old were killed. All four fatalities were girls. Six other children were taken to area hospitals, and one remains in critical condition.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has officially released the names of the four young victims tragically killed in the April 28 crash at the YNOT After School Camp in Chatham, Illinois.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the deceased as:

Ainsley Johnson , age 8, of Chatham

Rylee Britton , age 18, of Springfield

Kathryn Corley , age 7, of Chatham

Alma Buhnerkempe, age 7, of Chatham

Chatham driver had seizure prior to crash

Marianne Akers was not injured, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

A source who reached out to scallywagandvagabond.com and who by chance also happened to be at the hospital described nurses in the hallway saying the woman having a seizure prior to the tragedy along with experiencing another while at the hospital.

When asked about reports shared on x about the driver allegedly failing a sobriety test at the scene, the source replied: ‘Yes- she failed field sobriety (the hand eye coordination part and walking a straight line) so they thought she was drunk but that when she passed the breathalyzer they brought her here- and just a couple hours later she seized again.

‘They were all gossiping about it and we have been there for a week so they don’t pay us no mind anymore when we are walking the halls. They were sayin how it was sad because no one had told her last night she had killed some children. They were worried about how she would take the news.’

Added the source following the author thanking them for the clarification: ‘Just hate seeing a lady be made out to be a criminal if what they are saying is true and all. I can about imagine how a sane person would feel after they found out what they have done, even with it not being their fault.’

Following the tragedy, police stated that toxicology reports were now pending. Police also emphasized that the crash was not the result of a targeted attack nor did they believe the result of a DUI incident.