Marianne Akers, Chatham, Illinois woman identified as driver who plowed through building at YNOT After School Camp, killing four children, three in front of the building and one inside along with injuring another six students. Driver not in custody, as incident not believed to be intentional as toxicology tests are now pending.

Illinois State Police and the Chatham Police Department have revealed the identity of the female driver who crashed into a school building at an after hours daycare program in Chatham, killing 4 children.

Marianne Akers of Chatham, IL, 44, was id as the female driver behind a black Jeep that plowed into a building at the YNOT After School Camp, circa 3.20 p.m, Monday on Breckenridge Road in Chatham.

Chatham female driver not in custody pending toxicology tests

The vehicle hit multiple people outside the building before continuing through it. It also struck people inside the building before exiting through the west wall.

Police said the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons and traveled through a field before hitting the building. Investigators stated that they didn’t believe Akers intentionally striking the building.

ISP in a Facebook release, confirmed four fatalities. Two 7-year-olds, an 8-year-old, and an 18-year-old were killed. All four fatalities were girls. Six other children were taken to area hospitals, and one remains in critical condition.

Marianne Akers was not injured, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

ISP says Akers is not in custody at this time, as the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Toxicology reports are pending. Police say it does not appear the crash was a targeted attack. Prior reports on social media stated the woman failing on site sobriety tests and suspected of DUI driving.

Illinois State Police did not release any further details Tuesday morning, or say whether any charges against Akers were pending.

Chatham is about 12 miles south of Springfield in Sangamon County.