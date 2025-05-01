Marianne Akers medical emergency? Chatham crash driver toxicology comes back negative amid new theory as locals allege cover up from ISP and demand charges be brought forward following the deaths of 4 young girls.

The Chatham, Illinois driver who crashed into an after-school building, killing four students, was not under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances.

A toxicology report for Marianne Akers, 44, came back negative and no charges have been filed as of yet, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said Thursday. Akers was taken to a hospital and provided both blood and urine samples for testing.

Investigators are reviewing evidence that a medical emergency may have led to the fatal crash into the building at YNOT After School Camp in the town of Chatham.

Chatham community demands transparency in investigations

‘The evidence is still being developed,’ said Kelly. ‘There’s a lot of work still to do, and we’re going to keep doing that until all possible leads and explanations have been exhausted.’

Kelly emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that state police are not jumping to conclusions on the cause of the crash, NBC News reported.

The lack of charges against Akers, a former ISP employee has led to some in the community claiming a cover up as they now demand transparency in the investigations.

‘There’s obviously high emotion in something like this, and we have people that are impacted by this or part of this community,’ Kelly said. ‘But the Illinois State Police, our view … is to relentlessly pursue those facts, no matter where they take us.’

Akers was behind the wheel of a vehicle that slammed into the east side of the building around around 3:20 p.m. on Monday and exited through the west wall.

Four girls — Rylee Britton, 18; Ainsley Johnson, 8; Alma Buhnerkempe, 7; and Kathryn Corley, 7; — were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the county coroner’s office.

Six others were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Two were released by Wednesday but four others remained hospitalized, state police said.

Marianne Akers history of seizures?

Jamie Loftus, founder of YNOT Outdoors, said in a statement Tuesday that security cameras showed the vehicle coming toward the building at a ‘high rate of speed’ before the crash.

‘I cannot gather the words to express much of anything that will make sense in print,’ Loftus said. ‘However, I do know that our families who suffered loss and injury today are hurting very, very badly.’

Previous reports by scallywagandvagabond.com cited a source who was at the hospital where Akers was taken to shortly after Monday’s tragedy where it was revealed the 44 year old had suffered a seizure while driving, leading to her crashing. Akers is purported to have had a second seizure at the hospital, with the woman at the time unaware of the carnage she had left behind and the four girls she had killed.

The incident has left many wondering, had Akers indeed been driving and experiencing a medical emergency, and yet another one, why was she driving in the first place, given the knowledge she was susceptible to such health risk.

Locals have since demanded the woman face charges, alleging negligence and disregard to her victims and failure to take reasonable precaution and remain off the roads.

Authorities continue to investigate as Akers as of Thursday continued to remain free and without any charges.