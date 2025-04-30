Marianne Akers, Chatham, Illinois driver seizure leads to her losing control of vehicle and plowing into building at YNOT Outdoors Summer and After School Camp , and the deaths of 4 young girls as a community seeks to make sense of the tragedy and seek solidarity in grief.

A normally quiet Illinois town is reeling in the aftermath of a tragedy which saw a local Chatham, IL, woman plow her black Jeep vehicle into a school building, killing four young girls and injuring six others, Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. at YNOT Outdoors Summer and After School Camp, located at 301 Breckenridge Road.

Chatham police said the vehicle, driven by 44-year-old woman, Marianne Akers, drove through a field and struck multiple people outside the building. The woman’s Jeep then crashed through the building, and exited out the other side, slamming into a utility pole behind the building.

Before striking the building, Akers seconds earlier had experienced a medical emergency, as she lost control of her vehicle, striking and killing three female students before killing another girl inside the building she’d just plowed through. Another six were injured, one critically inside the building.

The Sangamon County coroner identified the victims as 18-year-old Rylee Britton of Springfield and three Chatham children: Ainsley Johnson, 8, and Kathryn Corley and Alma Buhnerkempe, both 7.

Johnson was a dancer at Studio M Dance Centre, with the dance centre officials telling KSDK that the 18 year old was known for her energy and laughter.

‘Her spirit will always be a part of our dance family, and she will be deeply missed every single day,’ dance officials told the outlet.

The studio added, ‘Our thoughts and prayers are also with our two other dancers, Emma and Mia, that are recovering in the hospital.’

Medical emergency leads to Chatham driver losing control of vehicle

‘I can’t even imagine what the families are dealing with right now,’ said neighbor Taylor Godwin. ‘Hopefully, we can really help the families.’

Johnson, Corley, and Buhnerkemper were students in the Ball-Chatham School District. In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Becca Lamon called the crash ‘an unimaginable loss’ and said, ‘There are no words that can truly express the depth of our sorrow. We are all hurting. In times like these it is important that we lean on one another for strength and support.’

A Linktree page has been organized for community members who want to help or who need support. It includes information on fundraisers, supply and blood donation opportunities, upcoming vigils and other events, and community resources and support.

The driver, who was not injured, was taken to a hospital for evaluation with police saying toxicology reports were pending. She was not in custody as of Tuesday morning.

State police declined to offer further details about the driver, saying the crash remains under investigation, but did say it ‘does not appear to be a targeted attack.’

Nevertheless a source who happened to be receiving treatment at the hospital where Akers was transported to was exposed to developing news, as Akers suffered another seizure at the hospital, fully unaware of the damage and deaths she had inadvertently caused.

Explained the source, ‘They were all gossiping about it and we have been there for a week so they don’t pay us no mind anymore when we are walking the halls. They were saying how it was sad because no one had told her last night she had killed some children. They were worried about how she would take the news.’

When asked about reports Akers had failed an on site sobriety test, the source said: ‘Yes- she failed field sobriety (the hand eye coordination part and walking a straight line) so they thought she was drunk but that when she passed the breathalyzer they brought her here- and just a couple hours later she seized again.

The Ball-Chatham School District said Akers had previously worked as a food service employee for the district until November 2022. It was not clear which school she’d worked at.

Revealed local, Taylor Godwin, who had witnessed the crash, ‘We all feel very connected to one another, right? This happened literally in our own backyard,’ Godwin said.

‘So it’s a situation where I think all of us feel more of an obligation towards our community, to be there for our community.’

The day following the crash, a phrase has united the town: Chatham Strong. Those words and red ribbons can be seen all throughout the community.

Across Chatham, signs of strength are everywhere. Fundraisers, vigils, and prayer services, all under one rallying cry: Chatham Strong. This community is showing up for each other — even in its darkest hour.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Village Square Park. Several online fundraisers are underway to help families with funeral and medical expenses.

The Ball-Chatham School District is operating on a social-emotional e-learning schedule through Thursday, May 1. In-person classes will resume Friday, May 2.