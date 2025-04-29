Home Scandal and Gossip Drunk driver kills 4 kids after crashing through Chatham daycare building

Drunk driver kills 4 kids after crashing through Chatham daycare building

YNOT Outdoors Summer and After School Camp crash in Chatham, Illinois leads to four children killed at the hands of suspected drunk driving female motorist who failed sobriety test at the scene. Ages of victims ranged from 4 to 18. 

A woman has been accused of crashing her vehicle while driving under the influence into a daycare school building and killing four children in central llinois.

The unidentified female driver is alleged to have crashed into the YNOT Outdoors Summer and After School Camp, located at 301 Breckenridge Road, Chatham just on 3:20 p.m, Monday afternoon.

Chatham police said the vehicle struck multiple people outside the building, crashed through the building and exited through the west side according to WICS.

Three people who were standing outside and one person who was inside the building were killed, officials said. The four victims are believed to be between the ages of 4 and 18, police said during a Monday afternoon press release.

Unconfirmed reports on social media stated the woman was arrested on suspected DUI after failing a field sobriety test.  The accident is now believed to be the result of a drink driving episode.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was uninjured and taken to a local hospital for evaluation, state police said.

YNOT offers kids’ recreational and educational programs; support services are now available for those impacted. A reunification point for families was set up at Chatham Baptist Church.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker in a Facebook release, says he’s monitoring the tragedy.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Chatham is a small town of about 15,000 people just outside Springfield, Illinois.

