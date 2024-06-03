: About author bio at bottom of article.

Tilman Shannon Oklahoma City homeless man with colostomy bag beaten by mob of teens who stream attack on Instagram Live. Arrested are Veronica Benavente and Eric Villagomez as police seek to make more arrests.

Five teens are in custody while police in Oklahoma City seek to arrest several more adolescents involved in a brutal attack on a homeless man who was left for dead Sunday week ago.

Tilman Shannon a homeless man according to court papers cited by KFOR was jumped and nearly beaten to death by a large group of teens on May 26.

Surveillance video captured the attack and revealed several teens yelling and threatening Shannon from a vehicle.

Shannon is seen trying to run away but is beaten down near a dumpster at the opposite end of the parking lot.

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillion Quirk told KFOR that the most disturbing actions from the attack were found on social media as one of the alleged suspects, Veronica Benavente, 19, streamed the attack on her Instagram page.

An arrest affidavit reportedly said Benavente was heard yelling racist slurs and racist expletives at Shannon as the group carried out the beating.

Police said about nine teens were involved in the attack.

During the attack, the teens pulled Shannon’s colostomy bag out, Quirk said.

‘He had some pretty severe injuries and pretty significant trauma,’ Quirk told KFOR.

Shannon was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries. The man is expected to survive.

No known motive

‘That is disgusting,’ Mike Martin, a resident who has lived near the area of the attack for decades, told KFOR. ‘It’s not that common, but there are a lot of gangs around here.’

‘This neighborhood isn’t usually all that dangerous,’ Trisha Tyler, a resident who moved to the neighborhood around five years ago, told KFOR.

Police arrested Benavente, along with Eric Villagomez, 18, and three other juvenile suspects, but said they are still searching for four other suspects seen in the video.

According to arrest records, Benavente is being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on $150,000 bond and is facing charges of aggravated assault and battery, accessory to crime and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Villagomez is also being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond and is facing charges of aggravated assault and battery, maiming and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Not immediately understood is what led to the vicious attack on the vulnerable man.